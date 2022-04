MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Agriculture has confirmed two new counties have cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza. Cases of HPAI have been confirmed in Dickinson and Sedgewick counties after samples were taken from birds showing signs of infection in a backyard with flocks of multiple species. The samples were sent to the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa came back positive.

KANSAS STATE ・ 29 DAYS AGO