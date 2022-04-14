ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teammate of Tigers commit puts Auburn in his top ten schools

By Brody Smoot
 3 days ago
On Thursday, 2023 defensive lineman Joshua Horton has listed his top ten schools, among them the Auburn Tigers. Other SEC schools that were listed include Georgia, Tennessee, and Mississippi State.

Interestingly enough, he is teammates with recent Auburn commit Terrance Love. The two play at Langston Hughes High School. Horton is a strong force in the interior and certainly possesses great size. Last season, he recorded 81 tackles, eight quarterback hurries, and three sacks.

If he were to commit to Auburn, defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh would certainly welcome him in. So far in the 2023 class, the coaching staff has offered 35 defensive tackles. The position is clearly a point of emphasis for the Auburn Tigers during this recruiting cycle.

Film

Joshua Horton’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position

247 3 – 70 95

Rivals 3 – – –

ESPN 3 – 48 28

On3 Recruiting 3 – 40 46

247 Composite 3 724 68 84

Vitals

Hometown Fairburn, Georgia

Projected Position Defensive Tackle

Height 6’5

Weight 290

Class 2023

Offers

  • Auburn
  • Georgia
  • Georgia Tech
  • North Carolina
  • Nebraska
  • Mississippi State

