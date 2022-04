Every writer dreams of the mythical book deal. Fame, fortune and the chance to prove wrong all the naysayers who think you can’t make a living writing are the stuff of dreams. Who wouldn’t like to find themselves declared the next Steven King, Jane Austin, J.R.R. Tolkien or Agatha Christie? Most writers would be ecstatic about being declared the next Louis L’Amour, Beatrix Potter or Dan Brown. Alas, writing is a lonely craft with worse odds than a crooked roulette table. For those of us who write about history, it’s closer to Russian roulette.

IDAHO STATE ・ 23 DAYS AGO