Atlanta muralist Greg Mike recalls the first time he heard the phrase “minting.” It was at a bitcoin conference in San Francisco four years ago. “We were painting a giant mural and it was painted live throughout the course of the event, and people kept coming up to me and they kept saying, ‘Hey are you gonna mint this thing?’” Mike said. “And at that time, I had no idea what ‘minting’ meant.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO