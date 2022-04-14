ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Belts two-run blast in loss

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Lowe went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run during Thursday's 6-3 loss to Oakland. He...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
numberfire.com

Brett Phillips starting on Saturday for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Phillips is getting the nod in center field while batting seventh in the order versus White Sox starter Michael Kopech. In 15 plate appearances this season, Phillips has a .143...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Former NFL Player Has Died At 49

Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Released Defensive Player On Sunday

The reigning Super Bowl champs said farewell to a member of their defensive backfield this weekend. After re-signing linebacker Travin Howard, the Rams also parted ways with cornerback Kareem Orr. Orr had signed a future contract with the team back in February. But, now it appears his NFL future lies...
NFL
numberfire.com

Jacob Stallings sitting on Sunday for Marlins

Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Stallings is being replaced behind the plate by Payton Henry versus Phillies starter Zach Wheeler. In 26 plate appearances this season, Stallings has a .125 batting average with a .442 OPS,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Ramon Urias sitting for Orioles Sunday

The Baltimore Orioles did not list Ramon Urias as a starter for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Urias will sit out Sunday's game while Kelvin Gutierrez starts at third base and bats eighth. Our models project another 370 plate appearances for Urias this season, with 10 home runs,...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Jazz Chisholm Jr. starting for Marlins Sunday afternoon

Miami Marlins infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Chisholm is getting the nod at second base, batting sixth in the order versus Phillies starter Zack Wheeler. Our models project Chisholm for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

White Sox' Leury Garcia sitting Sunday

The Chicago White Sox did not include Leury Garcia in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Garcia will ride pine for Sunday's contest while Josh Harrison takes over at second base and Jake Burger enters the lineup at third base. Burger is batting eighth. Garcia is...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Chavis' three hits power Pirates to 6-4 win over Nationals

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Michael Chavis capped a three-hit night with a leadoff triple in the eighth inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Washington Nationals 6-4 on Saturday. Diego Castillo drove in Chavis with a single, giving Pittsburgh a 4-2 lead. Chavis has reached safely in eight of 14...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Earns first save

Fulmer picked up the save Friday, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning during a 2-1 win in Kansas City. After Gregory Soto received both of Detroit's save opportunities to start the season and pitched in three of the prior four games, manager A.J. Hinch called upon Fulmer to get the final three outs Friday. The righty needed just 11 pitches to retire the side in order and finished the night by striking out Hunter Dozier on three pitches. Fulmer, the 2016 American League Rookie of the Year as a starter, was second on the Tigers last season with 14 saves and is next in line should Soto falter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

White Sox Take Series From Rays in Deja Vu Game 2

The Chicago White Sox won their three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays with a victorious effort Saturday on the South Side. After taking Friday’s contest by a score of 3-2, the Pale Hose won the second game of the set in a similar fashion. Strong pitching from Michael Kopech, a long fly off Jose Abreu’s bat, and elite base running by Luis Robert propelled the Sox to victory.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Tigers' Jacob Barnes: Earns first 2022 win

Barnes (1-0) pitched 1.1 scoreless innings of relief with a strikeout to earn the win Friday against the Royals. Barnes has been good so far for Detroit, logging three scoreless innings and allowing just a single hit. Michael Fulmer earned his first save of the season Friday, and Gregory Soto is the team's regular closer, so Barnes should remain in a setup role moving forward. However, with Jose Cisnero (shoulder) on the 60-day IL, Barnes should be able to hold onto a key role in the Tigers' bullpen, even if it doesn't carry a ton of fantasy value most days.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Tommy Romero: Sent down Sunday

Romero was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Romero made his major-league debut as a starter Tuesday against the Athletics and allowed three runs on two hits and five walks while striking out one in 1.2 innings. He pitched the final two innings of Sunday's win over the White Sox and allowed a run on a hit and no walks while striking out three. While the 24-year-old was more effective Sunday, he'll head to the minors after the Rays traded for Javy Guerra on Saturday. Although he was sent down Sunday, he remains one of the team's top prospects and should be in the mix to rejoin the Rays at some point.
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Josh Lowe sitting for Tampa Bay Saturday afternoon

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Josh Lowe is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Lowe is being replaced in right field by Manuel Margot versus White Sox starter Michael Kopech. In 28 plate appearances this season, Lowe has a .130 batting average with...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jon Berti: Back on bench

Berti is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Berti made his third start in the Marlins' eight games this season in Saturday's 10-3 loss, going 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored. The speedy 32-year-old is expected to continue working in a utility role for Miami this season, with most of his starting opportunities coming when the Marlins want to rest one of their two lefty-hitting everyday infielders -- Jazz Chisholm and Joey Wendle -- against a lefty starting pitcher.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Shuts down Mariners

Verlander (1-1) picked up the win during Saturday's 4-0 shutout of Seattle, allowing three hits with eight strikeouts in eight scoreless innings. If there were any doubts about Verlander's potential to remain effective, they were put to rest Saturday. The 39-year-old righty was masterful in permitting just four baserunners while recording twice as many strikeouts and required 87 pitches to endure eight innings. The future Hall-of-Famer is set to take the hill next for a premier matchup against Toronto on Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
On3.com

Dexter Dennis set first two official visits for this week

Dexter Dennis is an explosive 6-foot-5, 215-pound wing originally from Baker, Louisiana. On April 6, the graduate transfer entered the transfer portal with one year to play. Immediately the 2021-2022 AAC Defensive Player of the Year was getting calls from college programs everywhere. Dennis finished second on Wichita State in minutes played per game (31.1) and blocks per game (0.9) while finishing third in rebounds per game (5.0).
BAKER, LA

