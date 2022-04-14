Rays' Brandon Lowe: Belts two-run blast in loss

Romero was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Romero made his major-league debut as a starter Tuesday against the Athletics and allowed three runs on two hits and five walks while striking out one in 1.2 innings. He pitched the final two innings of Sunday's win over the White Sox and allowed a run on a hit and no walks while striking out three. While the 24-year-old was more effective Sunday, he'll head to the minors after the Rays traded for Javy Guerra on Saturday. Although he was sent down Sunday, he remains one of the team's top prospects and should be in the mix to rejoin the Rays at some point.

TAMPA, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO