Reds' Mike Minor: Struggles in rehab start

Fulmer picked up the save Friday, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning during a 2-1 win in Kansas City. After Gregory Soto received both of Detroit's save opportunities to start the season and pitched in three of the prior four games, manager A.J. Hinch called upon Fulmer to get the final three outs Friday. The righty needed just 11 pitches to retire the side in order and finished the night by striking out Hunter Dozier on three pitches. Fulmer, the 2016 American League Rookie of the Year as a starter, was second on the Tigers last season with 14 saves and is next in line should Soto falter.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO