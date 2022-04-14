ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Reds' Mike Minor: Struggles in rehab start

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Minor (shoulder) allowed six runs on five hits (including two homers) and a walk over 1.2 innings...

www.cbssports.com

thecomeback.com

Shohei Ohtani crushes moonshot homer on game’s first pitch

Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is on the board with his first home run of the 2022 MLB season, and he hit it on the first pitch of Friday night’s Los Angeles Angels game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. On the first pitch, Ohtani cranked a 96...
ANAHEIM, CA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to unfortunate Mike Trout update

While Mike Trout has been considered the best player in baseball for the last decade, the Los Angeles Angels star has also been dealing with injuries more and more in recent seasons. So when he left Sunday’s game after getting hit in the hand during an at-bat, it was cause for concern amongst many Angels fans and the rest of the Major League Baseball world.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Spun

Former NFL Player Has Died At 49

Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
NFL
numberfire.com

Brett Phillips starting on Saturday for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Phillips is getting the nod in center field while batting seventh in the order versus White Sox starter Michael Kopech. In 15 plate appearances this season, Phillips has a .143...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

WATCH: Angels' two-way star Shohei Ohtani hits first two homers of 2022 season

Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani on Friday night against the Rangers (LAA-TEX GameTracker) hit his first two home runs of the 2022 season. Here's a look:. That's a 407-foot blast that came at the expense of a 96-mph Matt Bush fastball -- the first pitch of the game. That's career home run No. 94 for Ohtani, and his fifth career leadoff home run. This one also entitles him to one (1) high-fashion cowboy hat:
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Edwin Rios hitting fifth for Dodgers on Saturday night

Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Edwin Rios is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Rios will handle designated hitting duties after Max Muncy was shifted to second base, Gavin Lux was moved to left, Chris Taylor was chosen to play in right, and Mookie Betts was rested. In a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

Dexter Dennis set first two official visits for this week

Dexter Dennis is an explosive 6-foot-5, 215-pound wing originally from Baker, Louisiana. On April 6, the graduate transfer entered the transfer portal with one year to play. Immediately the 2021-2022 AAC Defensive Player of the Year was getting calls from college programs everywhere. Dennis finished second on Wichita State in minutes played per game (31.1) and blocks per game (0.9) while finishing third in rebounds per game (5.0).
BAKER, LA
CBS Sports

Mets' Francisco Lindor: Fills box score in two-homer game

Lindor went 2-for-3 with two homers, two walks, three RBI, three runs scored and a steal in Friday's 10-3 win against Arizona. Lindor hit a two-run homer to chase Zach Davies from the game in the fifth inning and added a solo shot off Caleb Smith in the eighth. He's been on a tear through his first eight games, hitting .296/.457/.704 with three homers, two steals and more walks (seven) than strikeouts (five).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Earns first save

Fulmer picked up the save Friday, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning during a 2-1 win in Kansas City. After Gregory Soto received both of Detroit's save opportunities to start the season and pitched in three of the prior four games, manager A.J. Hinch called upon Fulmer to get the final three outs Friday. The righty needed just 11 pitches to retire the side in order and finished the night by striking out Hunter Dozier on three pitches. Fulmer, the 2016 American League Rookie of the Year as a starter, was second on the Tigers last season with 14 saves and is next in line should Soto falter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Picks up first hold

Jimenez struck out two in a scoreless inning of relief to earn a hold in Friday's win over the Royals. Jimenez has carried over a strong spring into the regular season, as he's now logged four scoreless innings with four strikeouts in the early going. The righty has been volatile before, but he has the talent to string together some good performances if he's able to find some consistency. He should continue to work in front of Michael Fulmer and Gregory Soto in the Detroit bullpen.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Tigers' Jacob Barnes: Earns first 2022 win

Barnes (1-0) pitched 1.1 scoreless innings of relief with a strikeout to earn the win Friday against the Royals. Barnes has been good so far for Detroit, logging three scoreless innings and allowing just a single hit. Michael Fulmer earned his first save of the season Friday, and Gregory Soto is the team's regular closer, so Barnes should remain in a setup role moving forward. However, with Jose Cisnero (shoulder) on the 60-day IL, Barnes should be able to hold onto a key role in the Tigers' bullpen, even if it doesn't carry a ton of fantasy value most days.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Shuts down Mariners

Verlander (1-1) picked up the win during Saturday's 4-0 shutout of Seattle, allowing three hits with eight strikeouts in eight scoreless innings. If there were any doubts about Verlander's potential to remain effective, they were put to rest Saturday. The 39-year-old righty was masterful in permitting just four baserunners while recording twice as many strikeouts and required 87 pitches to endure eight innings. The future Hall-of-Famer is set to take the hill next for a premier matchup against Toronto on Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Reds' Jonathan India: Sidelined again Sunday

India (hamstring) remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers. Brandon Drury will pick up a third consecutive start at the keystone in place of India, who is day-to-day with the right hamstring injury that he suffered in Thursday's 9-3 loss to Los Angeles. At this stage, the Reds aren't ready to move India to the injured list, though that could change if the reigning National League Rookie of the Year still remains slowed by the hamstring issue heading into Monday's series opener in San Diego.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Alejo Lopez: Called up from Triple-A

The Reds recalled Lopez from Triple-A Louisville ahead of Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Though reliever Daniel Duarte (elbow) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday to open up a spot on the 28-man roster for Lopez, the 25-year-old infielder's promotion to the big club could be a precursor to Jonathan India (hamstring) landing on the IL. Even if India is deactivated, Lopez likely wouldn't serve as his replacement in the lineup, as Brandon Drury is picking up a third straight start at the keystone Sunday in place of India.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Placed on 10-day injured list

Pressly was placed on the 10-day injured list with right knee inflammation Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pressly blew the save and took the loss Wednesday in Arizona when he allowed two runs (one earned) on a hit and two walks in one-third of an inning. It's possible that the injury contributed to his struggles, and the right-hander will have at least a week and a half to recover. In spite of Wednesday's rough outing, Pressly should reclaim closing duties upon his return. Hector Neris and Ryne Stanek are candidates for ninth-inning duties while Pressly is sidelined.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: Lifted from Saturday's game

Bryant exited Saturday's game against the Cubs due to tightness in his quadriceps, Kyle Newman of The Denver Postreports. Bryant was pulled in the sixth inning as a precaution with Colorado holding a comfortable 8-1 lead. The issue doesn't sound serious, as manager Bud Black said after the game it's possible Bryant doesn't miss additional time. Even if Bryant is forced to miss Sunday's game, it doesn't sound as if a stint on the injured list will be needed.
DENVER, CO

