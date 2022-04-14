ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Local Lawmaker Wants To Put $25 Fee On Property Sales To Fund First Responders

By Chris Hoffman
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XTX6n_0f9lKTtO00

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It seems more and more volunteer fire departments are looking for money to stay open and keep you safe. Now, a local state representative is planning to introduce legislation next month to get more money into their coffers.

State Rep. Anita Kulik from the 45th district wants to turn property sales into funding for VFD and EMS crews.

“It should not be anything a buyer or seller can go, ‘oh my gosh, this is such a huge fee.’ It’s a very small fee,” she said over the phone.

That small $25 fee from the seller and buyer would be $50 total for local first responders.

“I really don’t think people realize how very expensive it is just to keep those people safe in order to do their jobs to keep us safe,” Kulik told KDKA.

Crescent Township Volunteer Fire Chief Dan Muller said any money for his firefighters is welcomed, but he questioned if this will really help smaller communities like his. Crescent Township has about 2,000 residents.

“We’re pretty much a bedroom kind of community. There’s not a lot of commercial transactions,” Muller said.

He feels this would be more beneficial for growing and more populated neighborhoods, like some in the North Hills.

“Quite a bit of people moving in. A lot of new construction up there,” Muller said.

Kulik understands his concern and said this is intended to be supplemental revenue to any grants the department gets or fundraising they do.

“It can be great additions to the funding these departments receive,” Kulik said.

She is currently looking for co-sponsors for the bill. She hopes to introduce it in the state House in May.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX 43

Homeowners could get up to $50,000 to make repairs under proposed bill

LANCASTER, Pa. — Newly proposed legislation is taking aim at blight and hundreds of thousands of homes in desperate need of repair and weatherization. The Whole-Home Repairs Act would create a program to assess home repair needs and find contractors and community organizations to perform the repairs. Homeowners would be granted up to $50,000 for each unit. Small landlords would be granted a forgivable $50,000 loan per unit.
LANCASTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
WTRF- 7News

Deer are jumping to their death from an overpass in Pennsylvania

Over two dozen deer have jumped and died over an overpass according to KDKA. The overpass in question is in Elk County near Allegheny National Forest. Residents have told news outlets that have reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install nets or a barrier to stop the deaths from occurring. Residents in […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Cows trample woman in Pennsylvania

(WTRF) According to KDKA, a woman has been injured after she was trampled by cows in Beaver County. The woman reportedly had to be flown to a hospital. The news stations said the incident happened near the city building on Route 18 in Raccoon Township. The condition of the woman is unknown at this time.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PA treasury to hold an unclaimed property auction

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday and Thursday, The Pennsylvania Treasury is auctioning off about 4,000 unclaimed items. Items include an 1882 $50 gold certificate, a one-ounce gold bar, a Rolex watch, and South African Krugerrands. Wednesday will focus on coins and jewelry and on Thursday, decorative arts. The last auction in October brought in […]
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vfd#Kdka#State#Ems
FingerLakes1.com

Emergency SNAP benefits extended into April

About 400,00 households in Oregon will continue to get food stamps next month. State officials said recipients will get the emergency benefit until April 12. Roughly 399,000 households in Oregon are set to receive the benefit extension. The amount varies on household size, but $95 is the minimum amount. Find more information here.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
CBS Pittsburgh

State Lawmaker Says Pennsylvania Should Move To 4-Day, 32-Hour Workweek

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A state representative says it’s time for Pennsylvania to consider a 32-hour workweek for state employees – and the rest of us, too. It’s a debate that’s been going on for years that may now be reaching a conclusion. In the early 20th century, Americans worked six days a week, usually ten hours a day. Henry Ford changed all that nearly a hundred years ago, mandating a five-day, 40-hour workweek on his assembly lines at the Ford Motor Company. Now many say it’s long overdue for Americans to work a four-day, 32-hour week. “There have been studies that have shown that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MassLive.com

Pennsylvania city removes ‘Easter’ from holiday’s egg hunt promotional materials, citing one complaint from a resident

The word “Easter” has been removed from Easton, Pennsylvania’s promotional materials for Saturday’s rescheduled egg hunting holiday events at Nevin Park and Cottingham Stadium, following a complaint from a College Hill resident about the word’s religious associations, Mayor Sal Panto Jr. said during Wednesday night’s city council meeting.
EASTON, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvanians Could Receive $2,000 Checks From American Rescue Plan Program

STROUDSBURG, PA — At an event held yesterday at the Pocono Family YMCA, Governor Tom Wolf joined Representative Maureen Madden to call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally act to support the success of Pennsylvania families by passing legislation for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)-funded $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Federal Government To Return Money Seized From Legal Cannabis Company

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A legal cannabis company said it was the victim of a highway robbery earlier this year. That company, along with Empyreal, an armored truck company based in Bethel Park, had filed suit against the federal government. The claim from Empyreal accuses sheriff’s deputies in California of illegally seizing cash tied to cannabis. The cash seized put the company more than $1 million in the red but now KDKA has learned that the federal government will return the cash. In exchange, Empyreal agreed to dismiss its suit against the federal government over the seizure.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
50K+
Followers
27K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy