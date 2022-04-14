ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Group Says PennDOT’s Bridge Tolling Plan Would Negatively Impact Economy, Traffic And Public Safety

 3 days ago

By: Erika Stanish/KDKA-TV News

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Plans to add tolls to nearly a dozen bridges across Pennsylvania are being criticized by community leaders and stakeholders.

It comes after PennDOT announced its Public-Private Partnership approved the addition of tolls to nine bridges statewide to help pay to rehabilitate them.

Those in opposition to the project, known as the No P3 Bridge Toll Coalition, held a press conference Thursday to discuss how they say the tolls will impact local communities. Lawmakers, commissioners, economic development corporations, local businesses and community members discussed how the project will impact the economy, traffic and public safety.

“It is the wrong policy at the wrong time for us and the commonwealth,” said Ryan Unger, president and CEO of the Harrisburg Chamber.

The nine bridges with tolls will include I-79 in Bridgeville, Allegheny County and several on I-80 through Clarion, Luzerne, Jefferson and Carbon counties.

“As we look across the landscape of Pa., we see this will have a devastating impact on every corner of this state,” Sen. Scott Hutchinson said.

More than 15,000 people have already signed an online petition in an attempt to stop the I-79 bridge toll.

“Even if you don’t use these bridges, you’ll be paying more for things because of this taxing scheme,” Hutchinson said.

Some argued the toll will have drivers finding ways around the tolls, increasing traffic through towns and small communities.

“To avoid the cost of the tolls, they would come downtown,” said Jamie Lefever of the Jefferson County Development Council. “And trying to get through the gridlock on a daily basis would really just destroy our downtown and businesses and the people and the safety measures.”

“Though this may sound insignificant, streetside shops, cafes and alike depend on their downtown community. Pedestrians on the sidewalk must feel safe to take a stroll and shopkeepers must have confidence in the retail value of their building,” a Clarion County Developmental Corporation spokesperson said. “A steady parade of detour tractor trailers will immediately threaten the economic viability of all these concepts”

Some said when truckers are forced to pay the bridge toll, that will increase the costs of goods and services more than we’ve already seen.

“This makes all Pa. goods more expensive and it ends up with more customers paying for everything on a truck and Pa. businesses less competitive,” the owner of Klapec Trucking said.

The owner of Klapex Trucking said his trucks will have to go through four tolls on I-80 alone, costing his company an additional $200,000 year in taxes. He said he wonders where the money really goes.

“When you take that over a 25-year lifespan, that’s $5 million our trucking will pay toward the bridge. That pays for one of the bridges. You only need nine trucking companies to pay for the nine bridges.”

Coalition members said while they’re in favor of improving Pennsylvania’s infrastructure, they said the tolling plan is flawed and lacks oversight.

“The last thing Pennsylvanians need is another tax, who already pay the second-highest gas tax in the country. PennDOT should put the bridge tolling plan in the rear-view mirror and never look back at this point,” Congressman J.T Thompson said.

