A spill from a wastewater collection facility Tuesday at the city of Amarillo’s Lift Station No. 40 has been contained. According to a news release issued Thursday afternoon, the spill at Lift Station No. 40, located northwest of the city outside the city limits, was due to a power outage and the failure of a backup generator. Power was restored Thursday afternoon, and Lift Station No. 40 is now operational.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 24 DAYS AGO