ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Huntingdon, PA

North Huntingdon Man Accused Of Producing Child Porn

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dn3H9_0f9lJPKH00

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) – A North Huntingdon man is in jail, accused of producing child porn and uploading it to the internet.

State police say the suspect would befriend children and then take videos and photos of them.

When KDKA showed up at 39-year-old James Gockel’s old neighborhood Thursday, one man said he made an effort to keep his grandkids away from Gockel at all times.

“Mostly all the younger children,” said Charles Hartman. “The adults just thought he was too weird to hang around with.”

Hartman was Gockel’s neighbor when he lived in Jeannette.

“My grandchildren were living here at the time he was living here, and I wouldn’t let them go too close to him,” he said. “He wanted to take pictures of their feet.”

State police arrested Gockel after Google alerted the Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a significant number of questionable pictures recently uploaded. The IP address attached to the images led investigators to the North Huntingdon home where Gockel lived with his mother.

“A lot of files of young people’s feet,” said Trooper Stephen Limani.

But one image was something more.

“One of those files in nature was definitely child pornography,” said Limani.

The video allegedly depicts Gockel molesting a 10-year-old girl. The video was allegedly taken when Gockel lived near Hartman.

Gockel is now in the Westmoreland County Jail, denied bond.

“I hope he stays there,” Hartman said.

Gockel is charged with several felony counts, including possession of child pornography and indecent assault on a person under the age of 13.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Lawrence Rudolph, Pittsburgh-Area Dentist Accused Of Killing Wife On Safari, Will Stand Trial Alongside Alleged Mistress

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The former Westmoreland County dentist charged with killing his wife on an African safari will stand trial this summer. Lawrence Rudolph of Three Rivers Dental Group will go on trial starting July 11. But in a surprising twist, he’ll stand trial alongside his alleged mistress. The FBI accuses Rudolph of killing his wife, Bianca, while on a safari in Africa. His alleged mistress and former office manager, Lori Milliron, faces charges of lying to cover for him and giving him an ultimatum to leave his wife. The judge decided that the facts of the case are similar for the two...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Accused Of Setting Fire That Killed 3 Pittsburgh Firefighters May Enter Plea Deal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The man accused of setting the fire that killed three Pittsburgh firefighters in 1995 may enter a plea deal, according to the Trib. It’s been 27 years since three Pittsburgh firefighters died in a house fire in the East Hills. Thomas Brooks, Patricia Conroy and Marc Kolenda were trapped inside a burning home on Bricelyn Street and died on Valentine’s Day, 1995. Greg Brown was convicted of setting that fire, but his conviction was vacated because of misconduct by prosecutors. The Trib is reporting Greg Brown is expected to enter an Alford plea this summer. Brown was 17 when the fire broke out at his home in East Hills. Three firefighters were killed when a stairwell in the home collapsed. Even though Brown has been released from prison, there’s still a federal case against him. The Alford plea is not an admission of guilt. In some criminal court cases, these will be entered in the defendant’s best interest, commonly because the defendant acknowledges –- while still maintaining their innocence — that there’s enough evidence to possibly convict, and the plea will help minimize any criminal penalties. According to the Trib, the plea and sentencing hearing is supposed to be happening June 8.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Videos Show Brooklyn Subway Shooting Suspect Frank James Drove Through Moon Township Before Attack

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – People in the Moon Township area are reacting after the alleged Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James was in the area before the attacks. KDKA learned he was in the area while en route to New York. In talking with Moon police, they wouldn’t confirm his exact location but believe he was in the area of University Boulevard. James posted a video to YouTube while he was in Moon. It has since been taken down. He describes being near hotels, businesses and a Sheetz, and that suggests he was on University Boulevard. The beginning of James’ almost 25-minute video...
MOON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Arrest Suspect After 1 Man Stabbed

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One man was sent to the hospital, and another is in police custody after an overnight stabbing. Pittsburgh police say that they arrived at the 5500 block of Columbo Street for reports of a domestic incident. Pittsburgh Police from Zone 5 responded to reports of a domestic incident in the 5500 block of Columbo St. Arriving units located a male victim with stab wounds to the abdomen and arm. He was transported to the hospital by medics. Another male was arrested at the scene. pic.twitter.com/0UmdQAG3xs — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) April 16, 2022 They found a man who had been stabbed in the abdomen and arm, and medics transported him to a local hospital. The suspect was arrested at the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntingdon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Jeannette, PA
City
North Huntingdon, PA
North Huntingdon, PA
Crime & Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

15-Year-Old Boy Shot In Stowe Township

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A 15-year-old boy was shot in Stowe Township on Wednesday. The teenager and his brother were walking down the street when a group started shooting at them, KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso reports. The boys went to a house for help. County homicide detectives said the call came in just before 4 p.m. for a shooting in the area of Ninth and Benwood. (Photo: KDKA) Police said the boy was shot once in the upper body. He was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition and is expected to survive. Police sources said it appeared to be a targeted shooting....
STOWE, PA
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
The Independent

‘Disney Dad’ Anthony Todt found guilty of murdering his wife and children and living with their bodies

A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Police#Kdka#Ip
Popculture

Food Network Alum Pleads Guilty Over Death of 3-Year-Old Daughter

A participant in Food Network's Worst Cooks in America 2020 is awaiting trial for the death of her 3-year-old foster daughter. Ariel Robinson has pleaded guilty to his role in the death of Victoria Rose Smith. Her husband, Jerry "Austin" Robinson, awaits trial scheduled to begin in May. The 30-year-old reality TV star from Simpsonville, South Carolina and Robinson were charged in January 2021 in the tragic death of the young girl. Radar Online reports that Robinson faces at least 10 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a Greenville courtroom for the homicide charges related to child abuse. There's also the charge of aiding and abetting. 3-year-old Victoria reportedly died of multiple blunt force injuries and was found unresponsive in the couples home in Simpsonville on Jan. 14th, 2021. She was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial hospital the same night, Radar Online reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Colorado supermarket shooting suspect accused of killing 10 people is mentally incompetent to stand trial, judge says

A man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, a judge has ruled.Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, allegedly gunned down a police officer, grocery workers and customers inside and outside the store in Boulder last year during a shocking spree of violence.His prosecution has been on hold since December 2021 when Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that he is unable to understand legal proceedings and work with his lawyers to defend himself.The suspect’s mental evaluation has not been made public, but in court documents it was stated that he had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Airbnb Issues ‘Lifetime Ban’ Against Person Who Booked Property

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Airbnb is permanently banning the person who booked the Airbnb property where a mass shooting killed 2 juveniles and injured 13 more people. Airbnb’s statement did not reveal the name of the person who booked the property. “We share the Pittsburgh community’s outrage regarding this tragic gun violence. Our hearts go out to all who were impacted — including loved ones of those who lost their lives, injured victims and neighbors. Airbnb strictly bans parties, and we condemn the behavior that is alleged to have prompted this criminal gun violence. The booking guest has been issued a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
CBS Pittsburgh

‘It’s Heartbreaking:’ Residents Recall Chaotic Scene During Overnight Pittsburgh Mass Shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Evidence of the chaotic overnight shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side is very present as several bullet holes can be seen in a truck, a glass door, and destruction is clear throughout the East Allegheny neighborhood. “It’s heartbreaking,” said Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert. “Here we are, on Easter, how can you even have a holiday?” RELATED STORIES: Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: 2 Juveniles Dead, 13 Victims Injured Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Airbnb Issues ‘Lifetime Ban’ Against Person Who Booked Property Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Police Believe Multiple Shooters Responsible For Deaths In East Allegheny Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Mayor Ed Gainey Says ‘No More And Never...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: 2 Juveniles Dead, 8 Victims Injured

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A deadly mass shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side killed two juveniles and left eight others injured. Shooters are still on the run, police say, after bullets flew at an underage party involving 200 people near an AirBnb property around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Suismon Street. The victims were identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner as 17-year-olds Matthew Steffy-Ross and Jaiden Brown. Police believe a fight escalated before shots rang out. An investigation revealed 90 shots were fired inside the property. (Photo Credit: Mark Dovi/KDKA) Pittsburgh police added people inside were jumping out windows to escape the violence and suffered...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

‘There Were Bullets Everywhere’: East Allegheny Neighbors Describe Mass Shooting Scene In Pittsburgh

EAST ALLEGHENY (KDKA) — People are still trying to wrap their heads around what happened inside an Airbnb where 2 juveniles were killed and 13 others injured. RELATED STORIES Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: 2 Juveniles Dead, 13 Victims Injured Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Mayor Ed Gainey Says ‘No More And Never Again’ Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Police Believe Multiple Shooters Responsible For Deaths In East Allegheny Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Airbnb Issues ‘Lifetime Ban’ Against Person Who Booked Property According to neighbors, there could have been more injuries. Stephan Long said he learned of the shooting this morning. He owes the unit below where the shooting happened. He’s owned it for...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 Man Dies After Shooting In Woods Run

By: KDKA-TV News Staff NORTH SIDE (KDKA) — A man is dead after a shooting in Woods Run overnight, according to Pittsburgh police. The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Donald Hammond. Police responded to the 3100 block of McClure Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday after receiving reports of multiple shots fired in the area. When they arrived, they say they saw a wounded man in the backseat of an SUV before it drove off hastily from the scene. The man later showed up with critical injuries to a local hospital where he died. Three men have been brought in for questioning. Police are actively investigating.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Butler Police Warn That Scammers Are Trying To Pose As Postal Service And FedEx To Steal Personal Data

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BUTLER (KDKA) — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a new text scam. It involves receiving a weird text from someone claiming to be with the postal service or FedEx. Investigators tell Butler Radio that scammers are sending text messages, claiming they have a package that can’t be delivered until they update their personal information. The text has a link to a website that looks like the Postal Service’s website. But investigators say it is bogus. And once you click that link, scammers are able to steal your data.
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Residents Of Duquesne Neighborhood Shaken After Person Shot On Harden Avenue

By: Erika Stanish PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It seems like the violence just won’t stop, with various incidents over the past 24 hours. The latest in Duquesne left one person in the hospital after they were shot in the leg. Duquesne Police along with Allegheny County Police are investigating all up and down Harden Avenue. Stray bullets hit a Jeep, shattering the window, and also a truck across the street from the Jeep, flattening the tire. It all happened just before 4 p.m. and at least 20 evidence markers could be seen up and down the street. In addition to two vehicles being hit by stray bullets, another went through an awning on a home and landed right on someone’s front porch. A neighbor said it’s normally a quiet neighborhood, saying he’s lived there more than 30 years and has never seen anything like this happen. He and several others are shaken up and hope it doesn’t lead to more. Residents say they saw one person running from the scene and police say a suspect is known, but no arrests have been made. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
DUQUESNE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Flowers Placed Outside Of Home Where North Side Party Shooting Took Place

By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Gunfire unfolded at a house party full of minors early on Easter morning, leaving two teenagers dead and eight others injured. “We heard tons of gunshots, it was super, super loud and it was shocking to hear,” said Pheri Faulkner. Faulkner lives just a few doors down from where police say about 50 rounds were fired inside of the Airbnb on Suismon Street around 12:30 a.m. on Easter morning. Flowers now lay on the doorstep of the home where two teenagers were killed and eight others were shot. “We immediately knew it was gunshots,” Faulkner said....
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
50K+
Followers
27K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy