RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A person drove into a house on Fairmont Street this afternoon. The person driving the car was attempting to back into their driveway. During the attempt, that car was not put into reverse. The car went through a garage on Cactus Drive, through a backyard, fence, and then ended at the corner of the house on Fairmont Street. The Rapid City Fire Department is working to stabilize the garage ahead of the windy forecast, then will pull the car out.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 5 DAYS AGO