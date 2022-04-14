ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Brazil government sees gross debt at 79.6% of GDP in '23, sets deficit goal at 65.9 bln reais

By Marcela Ayres
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hvbyr_0f9lIQJd00

BRASILIA, April 14 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government projected on Thursday that the country's debt will reach 79.6% of gross domestic product in 2023, rising to 80.3% in 2024 and remaining at that level in 2025.

That compares with a 79.6% level currently, according to the central bank, signaling that the government expects a mild expansion in the coming years of its main fiscal sustainability indicator.

The figures are contained in the 2023 budget bill sent to Congress, which sets a fiscal primary deficit target of 65.9 billion reais ($14.02 billion) for central government accounts next year, as Reuters previously reported.

The central government accounts comprise the results of the Treasury, social security and the central bank. Brazil's Economy Ministry recently projected a 66.9 billion reais primary deficit for this year.

Figures have been negative since 2014, with fiscal deterioration taking gross debt far from the average for emerging countries, which stands at about 50% of GDP.

The government foresees in the budget bill that in 2024 it will report a deficit of 27.9 billion reais. In 2025, after 11 years of straight shortfalls, the balance will move into the positive field, at 33.7 billion reais.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has said that better fiscal numbers after the record deficit posted on the back of the COVID-19 blow in 2020 demonstrate the country's commitment to fiscal responsibility.

Many analysts, however, believe this year's presidential elections will take candidates, including President Jair Bolsonaro, who is seeking a second term, to bet on more populist rhetoric, leaving fiscal discipline aside.

($1 = 4.7013 reais)

Reporting by Marcela Ayres; editing by Diane Craft and Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
pymnts

Russia Turns to BRICS for Sanctions Relief in Payment Systems

As Russia is still under the thumb of Western sanctions, it’s called for the BRICS group of emerging economies (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) to extend the use of national currencies and integrate payment systems, Reuters writes. The sanctions have cut Russia off from the global system,...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Brazil govt narrows 2022 deficit projection on better revenues

BRASILIA, March 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government foresees a smaller primary budget deficit this year on the back of higher revenues, the Economy Ministry’s bi-monthly revenue and expenditure report indicated on Tuesday. The 2022 primary deficit for the central government is now expected at 66.9 billion reais ($13.58...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paulo Guedes
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Reuters

U.S. Treasuries show foreign inflows in February for 4th month

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - Net foreign inflows into Treasuries rose for a fourth straight month in February in the amount of $75.3 billion, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Friday. Of that, private overseas investors bought $91.9 billion in Treasuries and foreign official institutions sold $16.2...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Domestic Product#Central Government#Brazilian#Congress#Treasury#Economy Ministry
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Brazil
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Fastest Warplane

Nearly six weeks after invading Ukraine, Russia, with the world’s second-largest air force, is dueling with Ukraine for air supremacy, with both sides flying some of the fastest fighters in the world. (See how Russia and Ukraine military spending compares to the world.) To identify the fastest warplanes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed aviation information site […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Rishi and billionaire heiress wife are accused of 'breathtaking hypocrisy' after it emerges she has 'non-dom' status despite living in Downing St - and could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax while he increased burden on families

Rishi Sunak is scrambling to quell a row over his billionaire heiress wife's 'non-dom' status today amid claims she could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax. Akshata Murthy, whose father is one of India's richest men, is facing scrutiny after it emerged she has kept the status despite living in 11 Downing Street with the Chancellor and their children.
INCOME TAX
Daily Mail

Economist claims there's a 90% chance US stock market sunk as low as it will go this year and that S&P 500 could surge by 24% by end of 2022 – but only if inflation or Ukraine war doesn't trigger a recession

An economist has claimed the US stock market has already hit its lowest point for 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine - although that war and soaring inflation could prove him badly wrong. Tom Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat, said that as long as there's no recession due to a continuation...
STOCKS
BBC

Warning millions would struggle if cash phased out

Ten million people would struggle to cope in a cashless society even though only 17% of payments are now made with notes and coins, a report has found. Going cashless would make budgeting difficult and would be a "major inconvenience" to another 15 million, the Royal Society of Arts (RSA) found.
PERSONAL FINANCE
CBS News

China says Russia can't be blamed for "disturbing" civilian deaths in Ukraine until "full picture is clear"

Beijing — China on Wednesday said images of civilian deaths in the Ukrainian town of Bucha are "deeply disturbing" but that no blame should be apportioned until all facts are known. Emerging evidence of what appeared to be widespread civilian massacres in the wake of Russian withdrawals from the Kyiv areas may complicate Beijing's attempts to guide public opinion over the conflict, in which China has refused to criticize Moscow.
CHINA
Reuters

Reuters

404K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy