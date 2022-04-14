Small 'human caused' fire on Mt. Herman Road, west of Monument

Crews are battling a small wildfire that broke out off of Mt. Herman Road.

The fire is half an acre and is six miles west of Monument.

The U.S. Forest Service is referring to it as the 320 fire.

News 5 has a crew headed to the scene. Updates to follow.

