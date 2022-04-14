ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

White Guilt Is Reportedly Causing More Americans To Identify As Multiracial

By Jovonne Ledet
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F4ooG_0f9lIGjb00
Photo: Getty Images

More Americans are now identifying as multiracial, and "white guilt" could be at the root of this phenomenon, WMAR News reports.

The 2020 census reported that 33 million people identified as more than one race, which is a dramatic increase from the 25 million of the 2010 census.

While some experts believe the rising rate of people saying they're multiracial could result in more racial harmony, Reginald Daniel , a university sociology professor, told WMAR News that the solution to fixing inequality isn't so simple.

"We may have an increase in interracial marriages but that won't change the larger-scale issues like systemic racism," Daniel said.

Daniel said that the increase in multiracial Americans could come from 'white guilt' brought on by the nation's racial reckoning after George Floyd's murder.

"One of the arguments is that people identified as multiracial because they don't want to be associated with white agency," Daniel added.

Demetrius Nelson , a 30-year-old multiracial musician, told WMAR news that the increase in people identifying as more than one race is a step in the right direction.

“I remember being in a predominantly Black high school freshman year and everyone knew me as Justin Timberlake,” Nelson said. “Not even a year later I moved from inner-city Buffalo to Syracuse, New York, and everyone called me Lil’ Bow Wow. It was intense but funny.”

Sometime between 2040 and 2050 the U.S will be a majority-minority country, according to the Census Bureau.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 1016

Debra Verner
3d ago

Guilt for what? I'm certainly not feeling guilty because I haven't treated anyone any different than anyone else. Just another racist article that makes people victims.

Reply(75)
749
true2usa
3d ago

What guilt? I'm proud to be a White Male in this USA. I'm proud of my race, everyone should be of there's. So stop playing this race card, I stoop to no one and treat all the way I like to be treated.

Reply(50)
440
JustMyThoughts
3d ago

Not very damn likely. IF anyone is actually doing such changing of identification, it is most likely to take advantage of one or more of the special benefits that are given to certain minority groups. And any person feeling guilt over something somebody else did years ago just needs a bit of therapy to remind them "you didn't do it. It's not your fault, so you have no reason to feel guilty".

Reply(5)
297
Related
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA
The Reporters Inc.

U.S. moves closer to compensating Blacks for generations of racism

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, not even Martin Luther King gets south of the tracks. The north side of town encompasses the predominantly Black, low-income neighborhoods and MLK Jr. Boulevard runs right through it. On the other side of the tracks, literally, neighborhoods become affluent, overwhelmingly White, and MLK Boulevard—the same roadway—is instead called Cincinnati Avenue.
TULSA, OK
The Conversation U.S.

Black Lives Matter protests are shaping how people understand racial inequality

Considered to be the largest social justice movement since the civil rights era of the 1960s, Black Lives Matter is more than the scores of street protests organized by the social justice group that attracted hundreds of thousands of demonstrators across the world. From its early days in 2014 after Officer Darren Wilson killed Michael Brown, Jr. to the protests following the murder of George Floyd in 2020, Black Lives Matter has opened the door for social change by expanding the way we think about the complicated issues that involve race. As sociologists who study how protests lay the groundwork for...
PROTESTS
Coeur d'Alene Press

Op-Ed: Say no to white guilt

I am 100% American. My heritage is a quarter Cuban, a quarter Puerto-Rican, a quarter Irish, an eighth French, and an eight English. All of my ancestors arrived in the United States between 1900 and 1925, except for the English. My English great-grandmother was from Vermont Congregationalist stock, who came...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Justin Timberlake
WPXI Pittsburgh

Report: Majority of Black Americans say race shapes identity

A majority of Black Americans say being Black is central to how they think about themselves and shape their identities, even as many have diverse experiences and come from various backgrounds, according to a new report by Pew Research Center. About three-quarters of Black people said so despite where they come from, their economic status or educational backgrounds.
SOCIETY
Shreveport Magazine

Transgender woman says she was housed in the male section of a jail where she was subjected to illegal searches, and was denied medical care and access to her hormone treatments; lawsuit

The transgender woman claims she faced discrimination after she was put in solitary confinement. The transgender woman also said that she was denied medical treatment and she was housed in the men’s facility. She has filed a lawsuit and seeks to ensure no other transgender people are subjected to such abuses. According to the lawsuit, the staff subjected the transgender woman to illegal searches and denied her access to prescribed medications, including antidepressants and hormone treatments, triggering severe withdrawal symptoms.
SOCIETY
The Atlantic

What Black Women Hear When They're Called “Auntie”

This is a free edition of Unsettled Territory, a newsletter about culture, law, history, and finding meaning in the mundane. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. For access to all editions of the newsletter, including subscriber-only exclusives, subscribe to The Atlantic. In the spring of 2017, I...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiracial Americans#White Guilt#Sociology#Racial Injustice#Racism#Wmar News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
marriage.com

25 Weird Things Narcissists Do: Phrases and Signs

Some of the weird things narcissists do include finding a way to infringe on their mate at the most inopportune time. That can be whether the partner is sound asleep or falling ill, and the individual finds a reason that they must disagree on that very point in time. Even...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is Deadliest Disease In America

The list of diseases that kill Americans has been upended. In 2019, no one died from a COVID-19 infection. Since March 2020 (or perhaps a month earlier), the virus has killed almost one million people in the U.S. Additionally, medical experts believe that even if the spread of the virus is brought partially under control, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Massachusetts woman claims she was impregnated with wrong embryo during $12,000 IVF treatment in lawsuit against SAME fertility specialist who mistakenly switched two different families' embryos more than 20 years ago

A Massachusetts couple seeking to get pregnant discovered the woman was carrying a stranger's embryo and is suing their fertility clinic and its staff, including a specialist who was responsible for a similar mix-up in the 1990s. The woman, known only as Jane Doe, became pregnant in July 2021 after...
ACCIDENTS
Long Beach Tribune

“Which one is blacker?” PD Chief who said he is ‘going to change’ the wall of photos because it was ‘too white’, promoted candidates based on a minority-first approach, fired

Police chief was fired after spending only six months on the position following an investigation which showed that he refused to hire white people and was giving promotions based on a minority-first approach. Several discrimination complaints were enough to end the career of the controversial, mixed-race background police chief who was the first ever gay officer hired in the department.
SOCIETY
Essence

Even Though It Was Racist, Students Organized A “Gangsta Night”

The white students at Windsor Central High School dressed as Crips and the Bloods without a thought about how it would look. Yes, “Gangsta Night” already sounds like a problematic situation, but according to the New York Times, white students at Windsor Central High School organized a themed event at a basketball game where they dressed as notorious gangs, the Crips and the Bloods.
WINDSOR, NY
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy