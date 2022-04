The St. Louis Blues (44-20-10), winners of seven games in a row, will host the Minnesota Wild (46-21-6) -- who've won three straight -- on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET. St. Louis won 6-2 on the road its last time out on April 14 against the Buffalo Sabres. Vladimir Tarasenko (three goals and two assists) and Robert Thomas (five assists) each had five points for the Blues.

