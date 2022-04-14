Days on the Lawn spurs nostalgia and anticipation

As a high school student, I pushed myself extraordinarily hard to ensure I went to an academically rigorous university. In doing so, I took classes based on how they would affect my GPA and resume, ignoring my passion for social science and English classes. As graduation approached, however, I felt pressured to specify both an academic path and a career. The pressure to assimilate to culturally-held beliefs about academic excellence despite one’s passions is fueled by myths about the humanities, as well as a desire to enter a socially-acceptable academic field. However, the liberal arts and humanities should be considered socially acceptable for a number of reasons. The myth that students in these disciplines are unemployable has been proven false time and time again — students learn a wide variety of transferable skills in these programs and ultimately, academic freedom and the exploration of one’s educational passions should be respected.

