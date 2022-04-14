Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies to return to University of Minnesota

Matthew Knies will return to Minnesota for at least another season. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

After losing to Minnesota State in this year’s Frozen Four, Toronto Maple Leafs top prospect Matthew Knies won’t be signing his entry-level contract with the team this season, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports. Toronto’s second-round pick in 2021 will instead opt to return to the University of Minnesota for at least another season in search of a national championship.

The 19-year-old Knies took a seismic step forward in his development this season, his first year with the University of Minnesota after a pair of seasons with the USHL’s Tri-City Storm. Using his 6-foot-3, 205-pound frame to his advantage, the dynamic power forward was named to the Big Ten Conference’s All-Rookie team and second All-Star team. He finished the season with 15 goals, 18 assists and 33 points in 33 games, also adding a goal and an assist in four games while playing for the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

For Minnesota, this is a huge boost to its chances at a national championship next season. He’ll be there to help mentor a strong incoming class that includes top 2022 American prospect Logan Cooley as well as potential first-round selections Ryan Chesley and Jimmy Snuggerud. With Hobey Baker finalist Ben Meyers opting to turn pro with the Colorado Avalanche, Knies is left as the bonafide best forward on the team as it aims for another strong season in 2022-23.

For any Maple Leafs fans concerned about Knies’ future in the organization, though, there’s little to worry about. While the organization believed Knies was ready to make the jump to turn pro, as TSN’s Darren Dreger reports, the team supports his decision. It’s important to remember that expectations have skyrocketed for the 51st overall selection over the past few months, and while he would add to the team’s forward depth in the short term, Knies and the team have his long-term interests in mind.