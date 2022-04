WINNABOW, N.C. (WECT) - Crews have contained a woods fire in and around the Brunswick County Nature Park, but for now the park remains closed until further notice. According to a Facebook post from Leland Fire/Rescue, crews were working with teams from the St. James Fire Department, Winnabow, Navassa, Boiling Spring Lakes, New Hanover County Fire, and NC Forestry to extinguish the fire between Brunswick Forest and Highway 133.

