Jonesboro, AR

A-State students outraged over racist social media posts

By Griffin DeMarrais
Kait 8
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After a string of racist posts on the social media app Yik Yak, students at Arkansas State University are demanding change. On Wednesday, students in National Pan-Hellenic Council organizations celebrated Greek week by strolling through the student union. NPHC’s are historically African American sororities and...

www.kait8.com

Comments / 28

gregory dyer
2d ago

I don't agree with posting racist comments but I have to ask if blacks can do and say what they want without consequences then why get upset when whites do it.

Reply(1)
14
L J
2d ago

It's taught behavior. Victim mentality. I'm white and my bank account doesn't reflect that of a privileged white woman. I didn't get the memo or entitled funds we are being portrayed as. Things haven't always favored my way and hasn't always been fair. Maybe I should be upset and playing victim. Nope, I'm white I don't have a basis for discrimination. Not even as a woman. Quit teaching this small minded behavior!

Reply
11
better to be dead than red
3d ago

Hillary Clinton once asked her aid how do we win elections he said “ intensify the culture war”(race politics) that’s why you see Democrats and junk journalism like this Hyping race tension

Reply(7)
18
