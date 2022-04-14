Lawrenceburg Police investigate dead body found in pond

A body has been found in the search for a 21 year-old man who disappeared after a night out three weeks ago.West Mercia Search and Rescue recovered a body from the River Severn in Shrewsbury on Friday.Mr Fleetwood was last seen on a night out in Shrewsbury, Shropshire on Sunday 27 March. Formal identification has yet to take place and his family have been informed.He was seen in the town centre at around 2.30am after leaving Albert’s Shed on Barker Street, wearing a white t-shirt with a black hoodie, and black jeans and white Nike trainers.It is believed Mr Fleetwood...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO