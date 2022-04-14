Lawrenceburg Police investigate dead body found in pond

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Metro officer took down a drug dealer with a criminal history on Wednesday morning after watching him make a sale at a gas station in Hermitage. According to the arrest affidavit, the officer observed a man leave the Hermitage Inn in a gold car and park at the Thornton’s gas station across street on Lebanon Pike. The man got into a different car, a blue Chevy Malibu, and stayed there for some time. After exiting that vehicle, the man left and the officer followed the Malibu.
