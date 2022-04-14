ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Judge denies Mason’s request for temporary injunction against Tennessee Comptroller

By Anita Wadhwani
Tennessee Lookout
 3 days ago
Gloria Sweetlove, at right, president of the Tennessee Conference NAACP. (Photo: John Partipilo)

A Nashville judge has denied a request by elected leaders of the Town of Mason to temporarily halt a financial takeover by Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower, noting his office has “broad authority” over local government operations.

The Comptroller formally took control of Mason’s finances on April 4, citing a long history of financial mismanagement, and imposed a corrective action plan (CAP) requiring town officials to seek approval for any expenditure of $100 or more. The corrective action plan includes a repayment schedule to pay down debt that town officials said they feared could cripple day-to-day operations.

‘The Court recognizes the harsh realities of the 2022 CAP imposed upon an administration that did not contribute to the financial burden of the Town and the strain it places on leadership to govern, but the Court must also take into account the state’s interest in moving the Town towards financial stability and a balanced budget,” Davidson County Chancellor Anne Martin wrote in a 23-page decision issued late Thursday.

Martin did not rule on allegations made by Mason’s leaders that the Comptroller’s actions were discriminatory and differed from the state’s approach to other, majority white local governments that have experienced financial problems.

The Town of Mason is majority Black, as are its elected leaders. In its lawsuit against the Comptroller, Mason officials claim they inherited high debt loads from previous administrations, which were predominantly White. Court records show the Town’s debt has grown in recent years, from a total of about $290,000 in the 2018 fiscal year to about $700,000 by 2021. That debt now stands at about $260,000, according to a preliminary estimate pending completed financial audits.

“The allegations are significant and raise serious concerns about the Comptroller’s equitable exercise of his broad authority,” Martin wrote. “The Court does not have enough information, however, to determine if the circumstances of the other municipalities Mason cites as receiving different treatment are sufficiently similar to support these claims.”

The decision clears the way for ongoing financial oversight by the Comptroller.

“I appreciate the judge’s decision that denies the motion for a temporary injunction,” Mumpower said in an emailed statement.

“Our office’s interest has always been the restoration of the town’s financial health and improved financial management,” the statement said. “We will continue to work with Mason so that it can pay back its debts, operate on a balanced budget, and deliver timely financial statements. The citizens and taxpayers of Mason deserve a financially sound government that is set up for success.”

Attorneys for the Town of Mason did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Martin also addressed the state’s legal arguments that the court lacked jurisdiction to hear Mason’s claims, because the Comptroller is precluded from being sued for lawfully exercising his authority. Mason’s attorneys argued that the Comptroller was exceeding his authority. Martin did not issue a decision on the dispute, but noted the state is likely to prevail in its arguments.

State attorneys also argued that political subdivisions — cities and towns, for example — lack constitutional standing to sue the state under the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, as Mason’s lawyers argued. Martin did not rule on that point, but noted the state is likely to succeed in that argument, too.

Town of Mason decision by Anita Wadhwani

Comments / 11

Brian Etheridge
3d ago

Are they not going to be able to steal funds any longer? Will the state provide funds for them to steal?

Reply(1)
5
David Garland
3d ago

Leave Mason alone this is from a white man who lives in TN, as I read its white leaders that broke the city with their plans, let the citizens solve their problem with the new Ford plant proposal

Reply(2)
3
Betty Locke
3d ago

fire the controller and let those people resume their business. They have earned what they have. He stole the money 💰 😒

Reply
3
NebraskaTV

Tennessee pastors express 'embarrassment' towards Senator Marsha Blackburn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee pastors expressed their "embarrassment" and "frustration" towards Tennessee's Senior Sen. Marsha Blackburn for her role on the U.S. Senate’s Judiciary Committee after the second day of Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation hearings. Pastors part of the Southern Christian Coalition, a nonpartisan grassroots,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tennessee Lookout

Judges strike down Tennessee law allowing warrantless searches by state wildlife officials

The longstanding practice of conducting warrantless searches on private property by officers with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is unconstitutional, a three judge panel hearing a case in Benton County Circuit Court ruled Tuesday. The ruling invalidates Tennessee law that TWRA has relied on to conduct warrantless searches and surveillance on private land in order […] The post Judges strike down Tennessee law allowing warrantless searches by state wildlife officials appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Former Memphis police clerk charged with forgery

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former City of Memphis employee traded in her work uniform for a jumpsuit after a months-long investigation into her finances landed her behind bars.  24-year-old Amber Colbert was a Personnel Analyst assigned to the Memphis Police Department’s human resources. She was employed with the City of Memphis since September 2018. Court documents […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Reason.com

Police Seized Almost $10,000 From Him. A Court Ruled He Had No Right to an Attorney.

In April 2015, police in Indiana seized almost $10,000 from Terry Abbott after he was arrested for selling drugs to a confidential informant. Cops used a process known as civil forfeiture, allowing them to proceed with pocketing those funds prior to securing a criminal conviction. Naturally, Abbott attempted to challenge that action in court. But he lost his attorney—as the money he would use to pay for that counsel had been taken by the state.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Anger as Texas attorney general declares Pride Week ‘illegal’

As Pride Week gets underway in one Texas school district, the state’s attorney general has declared the whole event illegal.In a stern letter to the Austin Independent School District – which he also posted on Twitter – Attorney General Ken Paxton said the week-long celebration of LGBTQ students violates state laws against teaching “human sexuality” without parents’ permission.“By hosting ‘Pride Week,’ your district has, at best, undertaken a week-long instructional effort in human sexuality without parental consent,” the Republican AG wrote on Tuesday. “Or, worse, your district is cynically pushing a week-long indoctrination of your students that not only fails...
POLITICS
