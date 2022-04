According to sources close to the situation, DawgsHQ has learned that Amarius Mims is expected to stay at Georgia and remove his name from the transfer portal. The former five-star offensive tackle entered his name into the portal last Sunday after going through 10 spring practices with the Bulldogs. He visited Florida State this past weekend, all the while remaining enrolled in classes at Georgia. Mims is expected to return to activities with the football team soon.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 40 MINUTES AGO