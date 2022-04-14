Prince George's Man Who Strangled, Pulled Partner Down Stairs Arrested

Tyree Devon Borgese Photo Credit: Prince George's County Sheriff's Office

A man from Prince George's County was arrested for viciously attacking his significant other last month, authorities said.

Police responded to a reported domestic assault in the 5000 block of Tidler Court in Glen Dale on March 29, the Prince George's County Sheriff's Office said.

When officers arrived, they located the victim unconscious and transported them to local hospital for treatment, the office said.

Investigators later learned Borgese strangled the victim and pulled them down a flight of stairs when they tried to escape during a fight. Borgese was arrested at his Hyattsville home on April 4, the office said.

Borgeses is facing multiple charges including first- and second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property.

