100 Thieves reveal overhauled Valorant roster

 3 days ago

100 Thieves revealed a revamped Valorant lineup Thursday, sticking with entry-fragger Peter “Asuna” Mazuryk and adding four new players to join him.

The American esports organization added Sean “bang” Bezerra of the U.S. on loan from Built By Gamers and signed Canada’s William “Will” Cheng and Americans Brenden “stellar” McGrath and Derrek “Derrek” Ha to round out the group of five.

100 Thieves parted ways with Americans Hunter “BabyJ” Schline and Ethan “Ethan” Arnold and Briton Adam “ec1s” Eccles. Spencer “Hiko” Martin of the U.S. also recently left the roster when he retired from competing and moved into a content creator role.

Sean “seang@res” Gares of the U.S. will take over as head coach.

100 Thieves has totaled 35 points in the Valorant Champions Tour 2022 North America circuit thus far, putting them in a tie for last.

–Field Level Media

