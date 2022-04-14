ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Live Blog: Lightning vs. Ducks

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lightning open a five-game homestand on Thursday night...

www.nhl.com

Pgh Hockey Now

Crosby Describes 16 Consecutive Playoffs, Letang Dismisses Uncertain Future

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has not missed the playoffs since his rookie year with the ill-fated, veteran-heavy 2005-06 team, which lost Mario Lemieux to mid-season retirement, burned through coach Eddie Olczyk and cost Hall of Fame GM Craig Patrick his job. Since then, Crosby has played in every postseason. Kris Letang arrived a year later and has never missed the playoffs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Penguins’ Must Address Struggles Before Playoffs Start

The Pittsburgh Penguins have had a rough start to the month of April. After losing four in a row, the team finally snapped their losing streak with a win over the Nashville Predators. Most recently, the Penguins had back-to-back games with the New York Islanders and managed to win one of those contests to clinch a playoff berth. The Penguins could attribute their recent losses to the absence of several players due to health issues, but with the postseason only a few weeks away they need to find a way to take more shots and win games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Previewing Potential Rangers’ Atlantic Division Postseason Opponents

With seven games remaining on the New York Rangers 2021-22 regular-season schedule, Gerard Gallant’s team sits second in the Metropolitan Division. Their 102 points are two fewer than the first-place Carolina Hurricanes and are seven more than the third-place Pittsburgh Penguins’ point total. If the Rangers can surpass the ‘Canes, they will play the team in the top wild-card spot; a team that will likely come out of the Atlantic Division.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

3 Bruins’ Takeaways From Playoff Clinching Win Over Penguins

The Boston Bruins were not going to let history repeat itself Saturday afternoon and they were not going to be denied a playoff berth. When the Bruins played the Pittsburgh Penguins at the TD Garden on Feb. 8, it was the first game all season long where the Black and Gold built a two-goal lead and lost the game. Two first-period goals from David Pastrnak gave the Bruins to the lead, but four straight goals from Pittsburgh dealt Boston a frustrating loss that ended with Brad Marchand punching Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry in the head and waving his stick in his face, resulting in a six-game suspension.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Bossy's historic 50-in-50 chase for Islanders thrilled Canadiens' Richard

From a distance, one of most the electrifying goal-scorers of all time was cheering on one of the purest scorers of any era. Through 49 games of the 1980-81 season, New York Islanders superstar Mike Bossy had scored 48 goals, on a stalled collision course with history. In Montreal, Canadiens legend Maurice "Rocket" Richard knew that his unofficial 1944-45 record of 50 goals in 50 games was on thin ice.
NHL
NHL

Bossy, Islanders legend, remembered by Gretzky, hockey community

--- "I just found out that Mike Bossy passed away this morning. Obviously on behalf of our group we want to offer our condolences to the family. He's somebody that did so much for the game of hockey, so much for the community even after he was done playing. So we're thinking about him, thinking about his family and it's tough news to hear for sure." -- Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher.
NHL
NHL

Bills QB Allen gives out fist bumps in Sabres locker room

Buffalo quarterback cheers on team in win against Flyers, hangs out after game. Josh Allen completed some fist bumps to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. The Buffalo Bills quarterback cheered on the Sabres in their win against the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center. After the game, Allen fist bumped and...
BUFFALO, NY
NESN

Bruins Wrap: B’s Top Penguins On Early Goals, Clinch Playoff Spot

Boston Bruins beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Saturday afternoon at TD Garden. The B’s clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with the win and improved to 46-24-5, while the playoff-bound Penguins fell to 43-23-11. full box score. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. Starting on time makes life easier.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. COYOTES

FLAMES (45-20-9) vs. COYOTES (22-47-5) 8:00 p.m. MT | TV: CBC/Sportsnet/City | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (101) Goals - Elias Lindholm (38) Coyotes:. Points - Clayton Keller (63) Goals - Clayton Keller (28)
NHL
NHL

How to watch Stars vs. Sharks: Live stream, game time, TV channel

What you need to know about Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and San Jose Sharks at American Airlines Center:. Game 75: Dallas Stars (42-27-5, 89 points) vs. San Jose Sharks (29-33-11, 69 points) When: Saturday, April 16 at 7 p.m. CT. Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX. TV:...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Recap: Canes Drop Wild One In Colorado, 7-4

DENVER, CO. - The Carolina Hurricanes suffered a 7-4 defeat to the Colorado Avalanche Saturday, while also losing two key players to injury on the way. The Canes came out of the gate strong, quickly dictating the pace of play and taking a 5-0 shots advantage. They also got the game's first power play of the night, but after a penalty of their own washed away some of the time, the Avs then struck on their side of the man advantage to claim the game's first lead on their first shot of the night.
COLORADO STATE
The Hockey Writers

Dallas Stars Game Day: 4/16/22 vs San Jose Sharks

The Dallas Stars wrap up their three-game homestand with a Saturday night matchup against the struggling San Jose Sharks. Jake Oettinger has had an excellent season. He is 26-13-1 with a .914 save percentage and 2.53 goals-against average. The 23-year-old Minnesota native is in just his second NHL season and the first as a true starter. However, after a tremendous first half of the year, he has seen his numbers dip a bit recently.
SAN JOSE, CA
Yardbarker

Ducks Fans Say Goodbye to Dynamic Duo: Getzlaf & Perry

For the final time in their long careers, Ryan Getzlaf and Corey Perry were on the ice together. Once seemingly inseparable, the two legends within the Anaheim Ducks organization have forged separate paths since Perry’s contract was bought out during the 2019 offseason. While Getzlaf continued to captain the Ducks, now in his 12th season in that role, Perry has spent one year each in Dallas and Montreal. Now with the Tampa Bay Lightning, he’s looking to return to the Stanley Cup Final for the third straight year.
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From the Devils’ 3-1 Loss to the Avalanche – 4/14/22

The New Jersey Devils continued their road trip last night in the Mile High City as they faced the Colorado Avalanche for the second and final time this season. When team reporter Amanda Stein announced the goaltending tandem would be 34-year-old Andrew Hammond and Jon Gillies, fans immediately anticipated the worst. Entering last night’s contest the Avalanche had scored 280 goals as a team, which was the second-most in the league behind the Florida Panthers.
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Caps Take on Avs in Denver

Washington's road journey continues in Colorado on Monday night when the Caps make their first visit to Denver in over 26 months to take on the offensively prolific Colorado Avalanche. Monday's game is the middle match of a five-game trip for the Capitals, who split the first two games of the trip.
DENVER, CO
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Maple Leafs

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (35-30-9) AT TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (XX-XX-X) 7:30 PM ET | SCOTIABANK ARENA. The New York Islanders are looking to carry the momentum of Friday's 3-0 shutout win over the Montreal Canadiens into a matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday at Scotiabank Arena. Ilya Sorokin's career-high...
ELMONT, NY
NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Capitals, Wild try to clinch berths

Panthers go for 10th straight win; Predators look to take first wild card from West. Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily look at the races for the 2022 NHL postseason. There are 15 days left in the regular season and the races in each of the four divisions are tight. The top three teams in each of the four divisions and the next two highest-place finishers in each conference reach the playoffs.
NHL
NHL

Recap: Red Wings blanked by Rangers in 4-0 loss

Detroit outshot, 37-20, by Rangers on Saturday afternoon. The Detroit Red Wings opened their weekend back-to-back with a 4-0 loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday afternoon at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers scored three at even-strength and once on the power play to record their second consecutive shutout....
DETROIT, MI
NHL

York's Ties to Cassidy, Bruins Go Way Back

BOSTON - Bruce Cassidy usually gives up some strokes every time he hits the links with Jerry York. But now that the college hockey legend is headed for retirement, those stipulations are likely to be altered, according to Boston's bench boss. "I love Jerry. He's a twice-a-year golf partner. I've...
BOSTON, MA

