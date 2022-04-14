Live Blog: Lightning vs. Ducks

For the final time in their long careers, Ryan Getzlaf and Corey Perry were on the ice together. Once seemingly inseparable, the two legends within the Anaheim Ducks organization have forged separate paths since Perry’s contract was bought out during the 2019 offseason. While Getzlaf continued to captain the Ducks, now in his 12th season in that role, Perry has spent one year each in Dallas and Montreal. Now with the Tampa Bay Lightning, he’s looking to return to the Stanley Cup Final for the third straight year.
