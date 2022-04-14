Live Blog: Lightning vs. Ducks

DENVER, CO. - The Carolina Hurricanes suffered a 7-4 defeat to the Colorado Avalanche Saturday, while also losing two key players to injury on the way. The Canes came out of the gate strong, quickly dictating the pace of play and taking a 5-0 shots advantage. They also got the game's first power play of the night, but after a penalty of their own washed away some of the time, the Avs then struck on their side of the man advantage to claim the game's first lead on their first shot of the night.

