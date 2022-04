With upcoming third album Running With The Hurricane just days away now, Camp Cope have shared another single from the record. Entitled Jealous, the song follows previous singles Blue and the title-track – all of which are taken from the follow-up to 2018's How To Socialise & Make Friends. Speaking about the album as a whole (which is due out on March 25 via Run For Cover), singer Maq explains: "The first record was us diving into whatever Camp Cope created, the second album was us when we were in the thick of it, and then this album is about how we’ve come out the other side. And we’ve come out stronger, more loving, more peaceful and better friends."

MUSIC ・ 28 DAYS AGO