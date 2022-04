I walk past this tire swing almost every day. Every time I see it I remember a photograph I took of my niece, Kristin, swinging from the tire hanging from the tree in front of my parents almost forty years ago. The much more substantial one (the posts are set in concrete) my father and I built for my daughter, Lauren, and her friends in 1994 is still in my backyard with the yellow sliding board, but there are no little kids to use either anymore. Maybe someday I will swap out the tire for a bench swing. Actually, I've been holding out for grandchildren.

