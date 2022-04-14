ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville leaders approve historically Black college's plan to build housing behind campus

 3 days ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville College will soon start building 11 acres of affordable housing behind its campus after the Knoxville Knox County Planning Commission unanimously approved a plan for it on Thursday. It's part of President Leonard Adams's goal to make the historically Black college an "anchor institution...

Dallas Weekly

Campus Confidential: College In The Black Community, Going and Staying

College enrollment has been and attendance appears to be a continued problem for Black students. While, according to education data.org, there was a rise in college attendance, it began experiencing a dip in 2010. College attendance amongst African American students has declined 12.9 percent since 2010 according to education data.org. This does not mean that Black students are an extinct community, however. According to education data. org, of the Black students with a GPA of 3.5 or higher, about 33 percent attend community college. Overall, there has been a 34 percent increase in Black college students since 1976. Even Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), which have provided a space for more and more black students looking to go to college, have taken a hit, dropping 15 percent between 2010 to 2020. So, as students prepare to leave high school, what can be done to help them transition to college, and most importantly, what can be done to help them stay.
WBIR

Hamblen Co. Schools changes policy to allow man with no education background to serve as director of schools

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — Leaders of Hamblen County school met Tuesday evening to decide who would oversee a school district with 18 schools and around 10,000 students. Before that, they voted to use an emergency protocol to change some of the board's policies. Normally, a proposal to change the policy would need to pass two readings over the course of two separate meetings. However, because they used an emergency protocol, the policy changed after one reading.
