STX Trims Theatrical Distribution & Marketing In Pivot Toward More Hybrid & Streaming Releases

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: We hear that STX Entertainment has made cuts, notably in its theatrical distribution and marketing departments in the lower-level executive tiers and down.

The news comes as STX is pivoting away from 12 theatrical releases a year and more toward a multi-tiered distribution model. It plans to make 15 films a year, with five destined for the big screen and the balance split between straight-to-streaming or international theatrically distributed PVOD or direct-to-streaming titles.

STX is reorganizing itself financially, de-merging from Eros and segueing to the Najafi Companies. There was an option on the table to have STX absorbed by Lionsgate, both library and staff — a bid STX full-out rejected, I hear, so that it can remain an independent studio. Two films were placed separately in bankruptcy under shell companies of late: Greenland 2 and the Chris Pine-Ben Foster movie The Contractor. This was a means of protecting those features so the studio can monetize them on the other side of completing its transaction with Najafi.

Many have perceived that move by STX as rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic; I hear that’s not the case and that a lot of this agita has to do with the divorce from Eros. Once STX has its house in order, it plans to re-hire in other departments.

The Contractor was sold to Showtime in a deal north of an estimated $15M. The movie received a limited theatrical release on April 1 and to date has earned $1M. The pic’s financier 30West filmed a complaint in a U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New Orleans asking for dismissal of the Chapter 11 case and claiming that STX failed to make $8.4M in contract payments. The bankruptcy filing automatically prohibited 30West from ending its defaulted deal with STX. 30West was seeking to end its contract and reclaim the movie.

Michael Viane, STX’s co-president of theatrical distribution recently went over to Comscore as its Head of Global Revenue. Head of theatrical distribution Kevin Grayson remains, in addition to STXfilms Chairman Adam Fogelson, Co-President and General Counsel Noah Fogelson, Production Boss Sam Brown, President of Marketing Keri Moore and President of Media and Marketing Amy Elkins among other senior-level executives.

When reached, STX provided no comment.

Deadline

Kaley Cuoco Reveals Kate Hudson Got The Role She Wanted In ‘Knives Out’ Sequel

Click here to read the full article. Even as the second season of The Flight Attendant — an HBO Max show Kaley Cuoco not only stars in but produces — is about to drop, the actress opened up this week to Glamour magazine about one part that got away. Cuoco was asked if there was ever a role she wanted that she couldn’t get, even after her success on The Big Bang Theory. “Oh, yes. It was actually quite recent. It was the sequel for Knives Out,” she told the magazine. “And I was convinced [the part was mine]. Kate Hudson ended...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Mike Bossy Dies: New York Islanders Goal Scorer Who Led Team To Four Straight Stanley Cups Was 65

Click here to read the full article. Mike Bossy, a prolific goal scorer and key member of the New York Islanders teams that won four straight Stanley Cup titles in the early 1980s, has died at age 65. The Hall of Fame player had revealed a diagnosis of lung cancer last October, stepping away from his duties as a TV analyst for Canadian network TVA in his native Quebec. The Islanders and the NHL confirmed Bossy’s death this morning. In a tweet, Islanders president Lou Lamoriello called Bossy “an icon not only on Long Island but across the entire hockey world. His drive...
ELMONT, NY
Deadline

Covid-19 Caused ‘Breaking Bad’ Actor Aaron Paul To Cancel His Cameo In Eric Appel’s ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’

Click here to read the full article. Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul was supposed to make a cameo in Eric Appel’s Weird Al Yankovic biopic, but life happened. In 2010, Paul appeared in a Funny or Die sketch directed by Eric Appel called Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. In the sketch, Paul plays Yankovic and also stars Olivia Wilde, and Patton Oswalt.  Things have come full circle as now Appel is co-writer (with Al Yankovic), and director of the new biopic coming out. In an interview with CinemaBlend, Paul mentions how he loves the fact that Daniel Radcliffe is lead in the...
MOVIES
Deadline

Pete Davidson Leaving Brillstein Entertainment Partners

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Actor-comedian Pete Davidson has parted ways with Brillstein Entertainment Partners, sources tell Deadline. The Saturday Night Live star, who remains repped by ICM Partners, had been at Brillstein for a while, and his manager there, Tim Sarkes, executive produced Pete Davidson’s stand-up specials Pete Davidson: SMD (2016), and Pete Davidson: Alive from New York (2020). I hear Davidson is not taking manager meetings right now; it is unclear whether he will sign with a new management company soon. Davidson, who started off as one of the youngest-ever SNL cast members, initially only making sporadic appearances on...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Warner Bros Discovery Town Hall: CEO David Zaslav Tells Oprah Winfrey How Merger Came Together, Addresses CNN’s Future, Looming Staff Cuts

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav and other top execs met with employees in a town hall this morning on the Warner lot in Burbank. The gathering was primarily a restatement of many of the key messages from the nearly year-long buildup to the historic merger, though the exec did briefly touch on looming layoffs, highlighted CNN and how the merger came together. The roughly hour-long event was the first all-hands meeting since last Friday’s close of the $43 billion merger. (In addition to the several hundred in person, thousands more watched via livestream.) According...
BURBANK, CA
Deadline

‘The Valet’ First Look: Hulu Unveils Photos From Comedy Starring ‘CODA’s Eugenio Derbez & Samara Weaving

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with photos: Hulu today unveiled the first photos from its original film The Valet, starring Eugenio Derbez (CODA) and Samara Weaving (Nine Perfect Strangers), which will premiere globally across Disney’s streaming services on May 20th. In The Valet, world famous movie star Olivia (Weaving) faces a PR disaster when a paparazzi snaps a photo of her with her married lover, Vincent (Max Greenfield). The hard-working valet Antonio (Derbez) accidentally appears in the same photo and is enlisted to pose as Olivia’s new boyfriend as a cover-up. This ruse with Olivia thrusts Antonio into the...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Son In Law’: Meera Simhan Joins Chris Sullivan & Reema Sampat In ABC Comedy Pilot

Click here to read the full article. Meera Simhan (The Flash) is set as a lead opposite Reema Sampat and Chris Sullivan in The Son in Law, ABC’s single-camera comedy pilot from 20th Television. In The Son in Law, written and executive produced by Ajay Sahgal and executive produced by Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar, a salt-of-the-earth man, Jake (Sullivan), finds himself seeking the approval of his new fiancée Asha’s (Sampat) sophisticated parents, even as he is a difficult-to-impress father-in-law to his daughter’s longtime boyfriend. 2022 ABC Pilots & Series Orders Simhan will play Khushi Mehta, Asha’s mother, a high-strung, self-involved philanthropist who...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Cannes Film Festival 2022: Pietro Marcello’s ‘Scarlet’ To Open 54th Directors’ Fortnight

Click here to read the full article. Pietro Marcello’s Scarlet will be the opening film at the 54th Directors’ Fortnight at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The drama, telling the story of young girl Juliette growing up alone with her First World War veteran father, and who is given a prophecy by a travelling magician, will have its world premiere on May 18, it has been announced. Inspired by the tale The Scarlet Sails by Aleksandr Grin, Marcello’s film blends music, history and folklore, bordering on magic realism. Stars include Raphaël Thiery, Juliette Jouan, Louis Garrel and Noémie Lvovsky, and the film...
MOVIES
