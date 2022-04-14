Former UCF Knight Gabriel Davis Poised for Breakout Season With the Buffalo Bills

Former UCF Knights and current Buffalo Bills star receiver Gabriel Davis is a rising NFL star.

ORLANDO - Going about his business as he trains on the campus of his old college program, UCF, Gabriel Davis just keeps on working despite his success. That’s what’s led him to being a big-time player. Still, as the 2022 NFL Draft approaches, it’s easy for fans to become enthralled with the potential superstars of the future and imagine a world in which their team makes a magical selection that skyrockets the franchise to Super Bowl success. Despite the NFL Draft, do not forget about this rising star that’s already made his mark at the highest level of football.

After an explosive postseason performance where he totaled five touchdowns in two games, Davis has proven without a doubt that he can split defenses with fellow receiver Stefon Diggs to create a deadly one-two punch. This could be just the additional fire power that the Bills need to make it out of the jam packed AFC and into the title game.

Could Stefon Diggs And Gabriel Davis Be The NFL's Best One-Two Punch In 2022? Jamie Germano via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Standing 6’2” and weighing in at 210-pounds, Davis possesses a significant size advantage over most defensive backs in the league. This allows him to run through press coverage and come down with contested catches that a lot of smaller receivers simply can’t. Despite his 4.54 40-time at the 2020 Combine, he has consistently shown long speed and deceptively quick feet for a player of his size.

He displayed his full range of tools against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Championship earlier this year totaling a playoff record four receiving touchdowns, one of which was a 75-yard screamer where he left the Chiefs secondary in the dust.

Gabriel Davis Destroyed The Kansas City Chiefs Secondary To The Tune Of Four Touchdown Receptions Jamie Germano / USA TODAY NETWORK

In that contest with the Chiefs, which many fans and experts agree was the best of the season, and Davis was undoubtedly its brightest star. He has shown that he can perform when the lights are on and more importantly has been consistently productive through his first two seasons, racking up 13 regular season touchdowns on only 70 receptions in that time.

Following the departures of pass catchers Emmanuel Sanders and Cole Beasley , The Bills’ receiver room is looking a bit less crowded. With their draft board largely focused on the defensive side of the ball, this Buffalo squad will likely look within to bolster their already potent offense. Davis provides the perfect complement to Diggs, the Bills No. 1 wide receiver, who just signed a massive extension and is likely to be the focus of defensive secondaries for seasons to come.

QB Josh Allen Has To Be Thrilled About Gabriel Davis's Big-Play Ability Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Look for rocket-armed quarterback Josh Allen to take advantage of this dynamic duo against a schedule with a lot of defensive secondaries that honestly couldn’t cover a lunchbox last year. Especially effective using his size in the red zone, Davis will likely be relied upon heavily to come up with clutch catches in possession situations and to take advantage of solo coverage near the goal line. The third-year wide out will be a player to watch during camp, where we will get a much clearer picture of his role in this upcoming season.

