After their inspirational performances in the run-in last season, when the league title was in play until the very end of the campaign, Monaco and Niko Kovac seemed like a match made in heaven. Kovac had shaken off the disappointment of his spell with Bayern Munich and was getting a tune out of Monaco’s young players, such as Youssouf Fofana, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Sofiane Diop, as well as veterans Kevin Volland and Wissam Ben Yedder.

SOCCER ・ 39 MINUTES AGO