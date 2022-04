Mainers will have a couple of very nice spring days to enjoy this coming week. There is also need for a spring snowfall map Tuesday, and not only for the mountains. Marathon Monday kicks the week off with sunshine and a stiff sea breeze that will form by midday. Towns away from the coastline will climb into the 50s. Those same towns reaching well into the 50s Monday will have snow on the ground for part of Tuesday.

