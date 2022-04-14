ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Attending NFL Draft in Las Vegas

By Ben King
Former Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is one of 21 players attending the 2022 NFL Draft

There are just two weeks left until the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft begins.

Every year around 20 to 30 of the top prospects attend the draft live so when they hear their name called they can walk on stage and get the whole red carpet experience.

This year the green room will be filled with 21 players who will hope to hear their names called in the first round of the draft. NFL Insider Adam Schefter announced the players attending the draft on Twitter.

That pool of 21 players includes Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral. Corral is a top-five quarterback prospect in this year's draft along with Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, who will also be attending the draft.

The 19 other players joining Corral and Willis include Cincinnati CB Ahmad (Sauce) Gardner, Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson, Mississippi State OL Charles Cross, Ohio State WR Chris Olave, Utah LB Devin Lloyd, Georgia DL Devonte Wyatt, Alabama OL Evan Neal, Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson, Purdue DE George Karlaftis, NC State OL Ikem Ekwonu, Florida State DE Jermaine Johnson II, Georgia DL Jordan Davis, Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Notre Dame DB Kyle Hamilton, Washington CB Kyler Gorgon, Georgia LB Nakobe Dean, Boston College OL Zion Johnson, Alabama WR Jameson Williams, and USC WR Drake London.

No one knows for sure which quarterback will be taken off the board first, and Corral's position in the draft is also up in the air. In recent mock drafts, we have seen Corral fall out of the first round entirely or he has been drafted in the top 10 .

Corral could hear his name called early in the draft, or he could be the next Aaron Rodgers and be stuck in the green room waiting for what feels like an eternity.

IN THIS ARTICLE
