Former Russian president warns they'll use nuclear weapons if this happens

 3 days ago

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, the current deputy chairman of Russia's security council, said on Thursday that if Sweden and Finland join NATO then Russia could deploy nuclear weapons in the Baltic region.

Finland shares a large border with Russia (1,300 kilometers or 810 miles), and will decide whether or not they will join NATO in the next few weeks, according to Reuters . While Sweden is also discussing the idea of joining NATO.

"Naturally, we will have to reinforce these borders," Medvedev said, according to CBS News .

"In this case, it would not be possible to talk any more about the Baltic non-nuclear status. The balance has to be restored," Medvedev added.

Medvedev is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest allies, Reuters noted.

He went on to warn Finland and Sweden what could occur if they decide to join NATO.

"No sane person wants higher prices and higher taxes, increased tensions along borders, Iskanders, hypersonics and ships with nuclear weapons literally at arm's length from their own home," Medvedev said.

"Let's hope that the common sense of our northern neighbours will win."

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said that the U.S. "would not be concerned" about Finland and Sweden joining NATO, despite the Russian warnings.

"Without speaking to any countries in particular, we would not be concerned that the expansion of a defensive alliance would do anything other than promote stability on the European continent," Price said, per Reuters.

