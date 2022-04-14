ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Sen Slama tells her story and responds to former Omaha Mayor Hal Daub

By McKenzy Parsons (KPTM)
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Senator Julie Slama told her side of the story to KFAB, and she responded to former Omaha Mayor Hal Daub's comment about the sexual assault allegations in a tweet. In the Spring of 2019, Sen. Slama was a young senator attending the Douglas County...

