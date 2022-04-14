Tupelo bilingual after-school program El Centro celebrates growth

TUPELO • It’s a new phase of growth for El Centro.

Thursday afternoon, students, teachers, and state, local and federal leaders gathered inside the nonprofit after-school program's new classroom as AT&T donated 15 Dell computers as one of AT&T’s 20 Connected Learning Centers nationwide. The communications company will also provide three years of internet access over fiber and WiFi. El Centro also received a $50,000 grant.

El Centro, started in 2006, is a free resource that provides after-school tutoring and services to integrate the Northeast Mississippi Hispanic population and local residents.

“It opens up a lot more possibilities for us, and for us to be able to tell the community, whatever you have a need for, we can provide it,” El Centro Director Allen Bradford said of the donation.

The computers come with pre-installed software, such as the free digital learning platform The Achievery, free digital literacy courses and workshops created with the Public Library Association. AT&T created the Connected Learning program in response to COVID-19 and the need to bridge the digital divide, said AT&T Mississippi president Mayo Flynt.

“We believe that this type of infrastructure will be able to help Leticia and Allen and the other volunteers in their mentoring and after school educational efforts,” Flynt said.

AT&T has also pledged to spend $2 billion to help address the digital divide, a term used to describe the gap between demographics and regions that have access to technology like modern computers and high speed internet and those who do not.

The company’s efforts are designed to help address the overall need to make connectivity available for the entire nation, said U.S. Senator Roger Wicker in his comments.

For its K-6 students, El Centro helps with homework because it can be difficult for students, especially those who grow up in primarily bilingual homes and communities, Bradford said. During the pandemic, they saw some fall even farther behind when learning at home.

“I’m excited about our kids. They’re eager to learn, they’re bright,” Bradford said. “However, our school system isn’t really catered towards (being) bilingual . . . so it excites us to think that we’re helping them on this side with education.”

The Tupelo Public School District is supportive, providing teachers for the tutoring program. It’s recently increased its number of teachers from three to five with the help of a grant.

Thanks to the Early Childhood Coalition, El Centro has a reading program for its K-5 students. Tutors drop by the school for an hour three days each week. Each student receives a scripted lesson. Students commit to five semesters.

El Centro growing

While El Centro experienced a funding decrease during the pandemic, the program has continued to grow.

El Centro sees 35 to 40 students on Tuesdays and Thursdays, up from 16 students during the pandemic. The group is also serving children outside the Tupelo city limits in Verona and Saltillo.

El Centro also serves teens, largely helping with homework and projects one-on-one with Gassaway. Many grew up in the younger tutoring program.

In March, the group moved to a bigger room, still located within the Link Centre on the second floor. It opens the ability to invite more children into the program and start additional programming for teens and adults, such as starting a chess club, sponsoring seminars on college preparedness and career opportunities, and having specialized classes for standardized tests like the ACT.

As a community resource, El Centro plans to provide informational sessions and seminars.

The donated computer lab will allow El Centro to track students’ growth. They will offer myON, a personalized digital library that students can do both at El Centro and at home. Students will receive incentives to use the program. Gassaway hopes it will allow them to broaden tutoring classes.

“We’re finally in a situation where we can do the programs that we really want to do,” Gassaway said.

The lab will also be set up to help adults, such as making use of English language learning software such as Rosetta Stone, offering English and Spanish classes, bringing citizenship classes onsite and hosting office hours to help.

For Gassaway, the El Centro of today is a far cry from where it started 16 years ago, when it was a struggle to keep the program afloat. Each time they’ve had a need, partners like AT&T have stepped forward to provide.

“That goes to the recognition of our program, our efforts,” Gassaway said. “They’re finally being recognized not only in the community, but hopefully beyond that because our children and their parents greatly appreciate what we do.”