ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Ukraine says 2,557 people evacuated on Thursday

By Metro US
Metro International
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – A total of 2,557 people were evacuated from Ukrainian cities through...

www.metro.us

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Ukraine Has Evacuated 190,000 Civilians From Battle Zones, Says Deputy PM

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukraine has evacuated 190,000 civilians from frontline areas via humanitarian corridors since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a televised interview on Saturday. She said corridors in the Kyiv and Luhansk regions were functioning on Saturday, but...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Reuters#Ukrainian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
The Independent

Russian state TV says Ukraine invasion ‘has already escalated into World War 3’

A Russian state TV host has said the reason president Vladimir Putin’s “special operation” in Ukraine is taking so long is because the country has entered World War Three against Nato.The remarks from one of Russia’s most prominent television presenters follow a stinging symbolic defeat for Moscow with the sinking of the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, Moskva.Presenter Olga Skabeyeva implored Rossiya 1 viewers to “recognise” that the country was now “fighting against Nato infrastructure, if not Nato itself.”She said: “Many are saying ‘could it not be done more quickly?’ Everyone wants it to happen more quickly. Everyone...
POLITICS
Fox News

Sasse replies to China's warning US is 'going down' a 'dangerous path' after congressional visit to Taiwan

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska responded to Chinese threats Friday after a congressional visit to Taiwan. Sasse was one of six lawmakers who flew on a diplomatic visit to the Republic of China, often referred to as Taiwan. Sasse was in a group with senators Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Rob Portman of Ohio, Republican Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson and Democratic New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez. After the Chinese government warned the U.S. its actions were "dangerous," Sasse released a reply.
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Ukraine Says Two Evacuation Corridors Agreed for Sunday, Including From Mariupol

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukraine and Russia have agreed two 'humanitarian corridors' to evacuate civilians from frontline areas on Sunday, including allowing people to leave by private car from the southern city of Mariupol, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams;Editing by Elaine...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy