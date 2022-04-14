Ukraine says 2,557 people evacuated on Thursday

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukraine has evacuated 190,000 civilians from frontline areas via humanitarian corridors since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a televised interview on Saturday. She said corridors in the Kyiv and Luhansk regions were functioning on Saturday, but...
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly at serious risk of being deposed by a Russian security-service-led coup, which a whistleblower claims is growing more likely every week. The possible coup could come into fruition due to Putin's reported erratic behavior growing as Russia's botched invasion of Ukraine continues to cause...
"What we want to make very clear to crypto exchanges, to financial institutions, to individuals, to anyone who may be in a position to help Russia take advantage and evade our sanctions: We will hold you accountable," Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told CNBC on Tuesday. "We will come...
A Russian state TV host has said the reason president Vladimir Putin’s “special operation” in Ukraine is taking so long is because the country has entered World War Three against Nato.The remarks from one of Russia’s most prominent television presenters follow a stinging symbolic defeat for Moscow with the sinking of the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, Moskva.Presenter Olga Skabeyeva implored Rossiya 1 viewers to “recognise” that the country was now “fighting against Nato infrastructure, if not Nato itself.”She said: “Many are saying ‘could it not be done more quickly?’ Everyone wants it to happen more quickly. Everyone...
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska responded to Chinese threats Friday after a congressional visit to Taiwan. Sasse was one of six lawmakers who flew on a diplomatic visit to the Republic of China, often referred to as Taiwan. Sasse was in a group with senators Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Rob Portman of Ohio, Republican Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson and Democratic New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez. After the Chinese government warned the U.S. its actions were "dangerous," Sasse released a reply.
THIS is the moment a bomb dropped from a Ukrainian DRONE obliterates a Russian tank in the latest humiliation for tyrant Putin. Striking footage shows the utter devastation inflicted on a multi-million dollar tank from what is believed to be a $10,000 drone. In the clip the drone hangs menacingly...
Leonid Nevzlin, 62, an enemy of Vladimir Putin, has said that the Russian President’s defence minister Sergei Shoigu, 66 is ‘out of the game’ after suffering from a heart attack. Mr Nevzlin alleged on Facebook:. Shoigu is out of the game, he may become disabled if he...
April 15 (Reuters) - The wife of one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's top allies in Ukraine said on Friday that he has been beaten by the Ukrainian security service while being interrogated in detention. At a news conference in Moscow, Viktor Medvedchuk's wife Oksana Marchenko said that one of...
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The U.S. Commerce Department has identified seven Boeing 737 Planes operated by Belarusian national carrier Belavia that are in apparent violation of U.S. export controls. The aircraft are the first to be identified since restrictions...
LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukraine and Russia have agreed two 'humanitarian corridors' to evacuate civilians from frontline areas on Sunday, including allowing people to leave by private car from the southern city of Mariupol, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams;Editing by Elaine...
Comments / 0