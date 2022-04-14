ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

'She was larger than life': OKCPS teacher honors mother killed in OKC bombing by running race with students

By Alejandra Briones
KOCO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY — When a bomb exploded outside the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building on April 19, 1995, many people’s lives were forever changed. Jessica Foley’s mother was one of the 168 victims. She is honoring her mother by running in the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon this year, along with dozens...

www.koco.com

Comments / 1

