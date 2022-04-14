Car catches fire on University Drive at I-94

PIERZ, Minn. (WCCO) — A 27-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly drove a stolen car into a central Minnesota auto body shop. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says that shortly before 3 a.m. the man drove a vehicle into Red’s Auto and Bait, located in the town of Pierz, which is roughly 30 miles north of St. Cloud. Surveillance video from the business shows that the suspect first tried to break into the shop with a rock. When that failed, he drove into it with a car, causing extensive damage to the building. (credit: Red’s Auto and Bait) While the video shows the suspect entering the business, it’s unclear if he made off with any cash or merchandise. Following the break-in-by-car, the man drove south on Highway 25 before crashing in Benton County. Officers arrested him and booked him into jail pending charges of burglary and damage to property. Investigators say they learned that the car used into the burglary was stolen out of Crow Wing County.

PIERZ, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO