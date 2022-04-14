ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, TN

Officials release cause of Sevier County wildfires

By Gregory Raucoules
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wYjqr_0f9l5CUF00

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture has identified the cause of two Sevier County wildfires that damaged over 200 structures and burned nearly 2,500 acres.

An investigation by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Crime Unit determined the two fires were started by downed powerlines and exacerbated by high winds.

Video from firefighter’s helmet camera shows intensity of wildfire

“Based on the results of our origin and cause investigation, it was determined the two large wildland fires were caused by downed power lines. The high winds that took down the power lines to spark the fires also fueled the progression of the fires.”

Agricultural Crime Unit Captain Greg Whitehead
Division of Forestry: Wears Valley wildfire 100% contained; Dupont wildfire nearly contained

Preliminary estimates by the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency puts the total cost of the fire damage to livable structures at $65 million.

The Hatcher Mountain/Indigo Lane fire that began on March 30 burned nearly 2,500 acres, impacted 219 structures and forced the evacuation of 11,000 homes before it was fully contained on April 5.

The Seymour fire, known as the Millstone Gap or Dupont Fire, started on March 31 and was 100 percent contained a week later.

ACU is the primary agency responsible for investigating of suspected wildland arson statewide and officers are specifically trained to investigate wildfires. ACU worked with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, and the Pigeon Forge Police Department to determine the source of both fires.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Love triangle leads to shooting in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting in Hickory Hill that left one person injured Friday morning. The family says the shooting was the result of a love triangle between a woman, her boyfriend, and her ex-boyfriend. Police said the shooting happened on the 6300 block of Creek Mist Cove around 5 a.m. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man tells victim ‘I got you now’ during shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing charges after police say he shot two men while they were driving to a store more than a year ago. Rapheal Holmes was arrested and charged Saturday with attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Memphis Police say the incident happened […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Former Tiger part of groundbreaking training trio

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis native Trey Draper has been around the game of basketball his entire life.  After playing for Mitchell High School and the University of Memphis, he quickly got into coaching returning to his alma mater under former Tiger Andre Turner – helping lead Mitchell to a state championship in 2016.  In […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sevier County, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Sevier County, TN
ValleyCentral

Officials warn of wildfires amid dry, windy conditions

STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Local weather and fire officials are making sure people understand the severity of the dry and windy conditions, as they pose a danger for wildfires. Rio Grande City Fire Chief Manuel Muñiz said Starr County is in a drought and said his team is prepared for potential wildfires. “There are […]
STARR COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Marion County officials declare disaster after possible tornado causes damage

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A disaster has officially been declared in Marion County after officials believe a tornado went through the area. County judge, Leward LaFleur, says it looks like a tornado came into the county just before midnight Tuesday, March 22 from Upshur County and crossed Lake O’ the Pines. That’s where a camper was picked up by the wind and thrown into the lake while people were inside.
MARION COUNTY, TX
WREG

Emoni Bates announces departure from UM, enters transfer portal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Tigers freshman forward Emoni Bates has entered the transfer portal. In a post on social media Bates said, “I’d like to thank Coach Penny, my teammates and the entire coaching staff at the University of Memphis for giving me the opportunity to be a Tiger.” Bates, one of the top high […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fires Were Started#Wildland Fires#Wildfire#Dupont#Acu
WREG

‘Beale Street is like murder road right now’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As 18,000 people screamed to the top of their lungs inside FedEx Forum Saturday, a different kind of message is on display just feet away on Beale Street. It has been nearly a week since a shootout on Beale Street left one man dead and two others in the hospital. Security measures […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman accused of shooting, killing man during argument

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is charged with first-degree murder after police say she shot a man during an argument at a park in South Memphis last year. Memphis Police responded to a shooting at Jessie Turner Park on October 18, 2021 around 2:24 p.m. The victim was found face down in the park with a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pastor reacts after man accused of nearly killing him is convicted

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – – Local pastor Brett Frans has mixed emotions after the man accused of nearly killing him, Jonathan Lee, was convicted of attempted murder this week. “It’s just heartbreaking even though it’s justice,” Frans said. “They called and let (my wife and I) know the verdict. Actually, both of us wept.” Prosecutors said […]
MILLINGTON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WREG

Man admits to stabbing man to death in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man has been charged in the stabbing death of a man in Orange Mound. According to Memphis Police, officers found a man leaning up against a fence suffering from multiple stab wounds in the 700 block of Hamilton Street Saturday afternoon. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also responded […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen chains herself to goal during Grizzlies game, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A woman was arrested after police say she chained herself to a basketball goal during a Memphis Grizzlies game Saturday. Off-duty security said they saw Zoe Rosenberg, 19, walk onto the basketball court at the FedEx Forum during the game and throw political flyers on the floor, causing the game to be […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tennessee Senate passes bill limiting shackles on pregnant inmates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers are advancing a bill strictly limiting the shackling of pregnant inmates. It’s been over a decade since Juana Villegas gave birth while shackled in a Nashville jail. Now, two lawmakers from Memphis are trying to prevent other women from suffering the same experience. Representative Karen Camper and Senator Raumesh […]
NASHVILLE, TN
WREG

Victim robbed at knifepoint downtown: Police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was robbed at knifepoint Saturday evening near the Beale Street area, according to police. Officers responded to a robbery call around 6:40 p.m. at 33 Beale Street after the victim called officers to his hotel to report the crime. The victim told officers he was robbed at knifepoint, and the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WBRE

NEPA counties on alert for threat of wildfires

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several counties in our area are on alert Tuesday for an enhanced threat of wildfires. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) urges Pennsylvanians to be mindful of woodland fire danger as seasonal wildfire risk increases. Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn states the greatest danger of wildfires in Pennsylvania occurs during the spring months […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WREG

Tyler Harris enters the transfer portal, says decision was not his

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Tigers senior guard Tyler Harris is entering the transfer portal, according to a post on social media. The post read, “In life there are several choices and decisions you have to make, this one was not mines, but many doors close for a reason.” Harris saw minutes in all 33 games […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy