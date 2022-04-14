ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Vermont 50 Plus EXPO celebrates 25th year

By News in pursuit of truth
VTDigger
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVermont’s largest event for baby boomers and seniors celebrates 26th year on Saturday, May 7. The 26th annual Vermont 50-Plus & Baby Boomers EXPO will be held Saturday, May 7 at the University Mall, 155 Dorset St. in South Burlington from 10 a.m.– 3 p.m. Admission is...

vtdigger.org

Comments / 0

Related
VTDigger

VPA helps communities, distributing $65,000 in mini-monies to Vermont schools as part of the Community Navigator Pilot Program

MONTPELIER, Vt. (Apr. 11, 2022) – The Vermont Principals’ Association (VPA) will distribute a total of $65,000 in mini-monies this month to 13 Vermont schools/districts for a variety of special projects. The mini-monies program is a part of the Community Navigator Pilot Program (CNPP) and the Vermont Principals’ Association (VPA).
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont Guard families celebrate homecoming

An estimated 38% of Vermonters have experienced traumatic brain injury according to the Brain Injury Association of Vermont. Will sale bring new life to South Burlington’s aging University Mall?. Updated: 4 hours ago. Will new owners be able to breathe new life into the aging University Mall in South...
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Nancy Kaplan of Burlington appointed to the Vermont Commission on Women

(Montpelier, VT) – Governor Phil Scott has appointed Nancy Kaplan of Burlington to serve on the Vermont Commission on Women (VCW), the state’s non-partisan commission working to advance rights and opportunities for women and girls. Kaplan is a Research Navigator at The University of Vermont Larner College of...
BURLINGTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Burlington, VT
State
Vermont State
Chris Young

3 Amazing Massachusetts Steakhouses

If you are looking for a steak that is properly cooked, we have put together a list of 3 great steakhouses in Massachusetts that truly know what they are doing. No matter how you like your steak, we are sure you will find something for your tasting at any of these places. So if you live in Massachusetts or come here often, here are the steakhouses we recommend you to try next time you are in the area:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Retirement Planning#Dance Party#Covid 19#American#Windjammer#Baystate Financial
Daily Voice

Body Of Missing Westport Man Found In Adirondacks In Upstate NY

The body of a Connecticut man who went missing while hiking in the high peaks of the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York has been found. Fairfield County resident Thomas A. Howard, age 61, of Westport, went missing on Wednesday, March 16, while hiking on Mount Colden in the town of North Elba, in Essex County, New York, just south of Plattsburgh near the Canadian and Vermont borders.
WESTPORT, CT
97.5 WOKQ

Hampton Beach, NH, Could Get a Big Surprise for Tourists

When you think about some of the best beaches and most fun beach towns, your mind goes to arcades, shops, and a boardwalk, steel pier, or a good old-fashioned wooden pier. Looking out at the wide-open water at the end of a pier is a magical experience. Well-known east coast...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Yoga
VTDigger

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont board of directors welcomes Foster and Whalen

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont Board of Directors Welcomes Foster and Whalen. Berlin, Vermont — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont welcomes Caroline Foster and T.J. Whalen to the board of directors of Vermont’s only local non-profit health plan. Both individuals bring deep experience in driving business transformation strategies that will support our goals of increasing quality outcomes while bending the premium cost curve.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Yes to diversity

Congratulations to the Burlington School District for caring for gender equity. Clearly, commentators from Fox and other hate-speech folks have no idea about equity and caring for children and their beautiful differences. Those working for such stations clearly have people who work for them who are afraid of their own...
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Emma Hanson: No worries — advanced wood heat includes wood stoves￼

This commentary is by Emma Hanson, wood energy coordinator at the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation. She has been heating her fossil-fuel-free home with advanced wood heat in the form of an EPA-certified, super-efficient wood stove for five years. While those of us in the wood heating community...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

William K. Porter, newspaper editor and father

Bill Porter never could resist the lure of the road in April. When he was in college, he quit every spring to hitchhike around the country. Bill was born in Russellville and grew up in Sheffield, Alabama. He went to the University of the South and graduated, eventually. Bill enlisted in the Marine Reserves and got honorably discharged after six years. After his six months of active duty, he got married to Ruth King and finished his last few credits at Columbia in New York. While he was there, in the summer of 1964, he read Vermont was losing population, and he liked that. He and Ruth drove all over the state, delivering his resume to newspapers. Kendall Wild at The Rutland Herald hired him as a beginning reporter for $50 a week.
BARRE, VT
VTDigger

Vermont reports 35 Covid hospitalizations and 327 new cases Thursday

Vermont reported 327 new Covid-19 cases, 35 hospitalizations and no additional deaths Thursday. The state’s seven-day average for new infections is 226, up from 211 on Wednesday, according to the Vermont Department of Health dashboard. Vermont’s seven-day average test positivity rate was 10.3% on Thursday, up from 10.1% on...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Terrific obit on Bill Porter

Andrew Nemethy paints a perfect picture of Bill Porter and the aggressive, insightful, comprehensive reporting he oversaw in the 1970s and ’80s. The Barre-Montpelier Times Argus of that day covered Vermont in the kind of depth that one would expect of a large urban paper. As a government official...
MONTPELIER, VT
VTDigger

More protein, please, on VSECU merger explanations

The recent commentary on the VSECU/NEFCU merger by VSECU board chair Spencer Newman was full of sugar and short on protein. The rationale for the proposed merger is still entirely based on the bigger-is-better fallacy. Yes, both institutions have a rich history. Yes, each institution has changed and adapted to an evolving financial services industry. Yes, the cooperative business model is powerful. The rest of the commentary is misleading or just plain sugar.
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy