There's a good chance that you thought your hometown was a big ol' snooze fest when you were growing up there and you may still think that. Some towns are just boring and as you got older, you may've changed your outlook of the town. There were many small towns (and some big) that were nominated in our special 'Which Town In Wyoming Is The Most Boring' nominations and one was nominated more than the others.

WYOMING STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO