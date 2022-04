WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A group of runners from the Triad will be participating in the Boston Marathon on Monday. One of those running is Jessica Allen of Winston-Salem. The mom of three called running her "happy time" and said she's loved the hobby throughout her life. But Allen limited her distance for a while to half marathons, until she heard about Twin City Track Club.

