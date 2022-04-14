ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne Police warn residents of theft of water backflow devices

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department is issuing a warning about an increase in water backflow device thefts. These thefts have increased across the country and here at home due to the semi-precious metals these devices contain.

Water backflow devices are usually installed above ground, on the water service line leading into commercial buildings and apartment complexes. The U-shaped pipe acts as a valve to prevent irrigation or other water from backing up into the potable water source of the building. Thieves profit from the resale of copper and brass metals within the devices.

“We are seeing this happen during the day and at night. Thieves will cut the device with a saw – some have gotten so good at removing them that it can be done within minutes,” Detective Mike Fernandez said in a news release.

To address this issue, the CPD Detective Bureau has been working with local recycling businesses, instructing them to remain vigilant to help prevent this crime.

CPD reminds the public of the following steps to help prevent backflow theft:

Step 1: Paint, label or coat – Paint backflow devices or spray with truck-bed liner to decrease their scrap value. Stamp, label or identify the metal with a recognizable code.Step 2: Cover/enclose – Cover backflow devices with either a protective cage or enclosure, which are secured or mounted to the ground.Step 3: Secure – Use a high-quality lock on security cages. Lock guards protect locks from bolt cutter access.Step 4: Post warnings – Post a visible warning sign mentioning security measures.Step 5: Consider plastic options – Consider using plastic backflow preventers, which contain minimal amounts of semiprecious metals.Step 6: Hide/conceal – Disguise backflow devices by covering them with other natural landscape surroundings. Use a heavy-duty enclosure box.

Anyone with information about stolen backflow devices should contact Detective Fernandez at 307-633-6638.

Comments / 0

Related
Jersey Shore Online

Police Warn Residents Of Ongoing Phone Scam

JACKSON – The Jackson Township Police Department is warning its residents about a recent phone scam circulating the community. On March 22, a resident told Officer Matthew Cilento that he was contacted by an unknown man who claimed he was a United States Marshal assigned to the Southern District Border Patrol in Texas.
JACKSON, NJ
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Police Investigating Rash of Distraction Thefts

Cheyenne police are warning residents to be aware of distraction thefts occurring in the city that appear to be part of a nationwide crime spree. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says there have been at least 17 potentially related incidents of mostly older white women who have had their purses or wallets stolen.
CHEYENNE, WY
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Beloit Police looking for theft suspect

BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — Beloit Police needs the community’s help in identifying someone who was caught stealing on camera. Officers said that he stole from a local store two times, walking out without paying for items. He drove off in a white Smart car both times. He is a white male with brown hair and […]
BELOIT, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
The Independent

Colorado supermarket shooting suspect accused of killing 10 people is mentally incompetent to stand trial, judge says

A man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, a judge has ruled.Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, allegedly gunned down a police officer, grocery workers and customers inside and outside the store in Boulder last year during a shocking spree of violence.His prosecution has been on hold since December 2021 when Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that he is unable to understand legal proceedings and work with his lawyers to defend himself.The suspect’s mental evaluation has not been made public, but in court documents it was stated that he had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Cheyenne Post

New Cheyenne Police Officers

The Cheyenne Police Department is pleased to announce the hiring of two new police officers. Ashlyn Smith and Jonathan Penhale were sworn in as Cheyenne Police Officers on Monday, March 21 at the Public Safety Center. The new officers will now attend the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy located in Douglas,...
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Service#Commercial Real Estate#Backflow#Thefts#Cheyenne Police#The Cpd Detective Bureau#Cpd#Stamp
CBS Denver

Man Killed In Serious Easter Sunday Crash In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say one man died in a crash at 14th Avenue and Syracuse Street on Sunday afternoon. Investigators say a driver heading north on Syracuse St. ran a red light and hit another vehicle heading east on 14th Ave. (credit: CBS) The passenger, an unidentified man, in the vehicle which was hit died at the scene. Both drivers survived, however the suspect driver was taken to the hospital with non-serious injuries. The victim’s vehicle rolled over There were no other passengers involved. It’s not clear if alcohol and/or speed are factors, nor is it clear if any of the occupants were wearing seatbelts. Police have not said whether the suspect driver will face charges.
DENVER, CO
Eyewitness News

Police continue to warn about mailbox thefts

AVON, CT (WFSB) - Police in towns around the state continue to warn people about mailbox thefts. The Avon Police Department said it placed signs around town in an effort to inform the public. “While we understand the convenience of using drop boxes, one of the recommended ways to avoid...
AVON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Real Estate
CBS DFW

Kaufman Police Warn Residents About Increasing Reports Of Gas Siphoning

KAUFMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – If the price at the pump wasn’t already causing enough pain, Kaufman Police are warning residents about a rise in reports of gas theft. According to reports, police said, thieves are drilling holes into the gas tanks of vehicles to siphon out the fuel. In addition to the cost of the stolen fuel, a replacement gas tank can cost anywhere from $500 to $1,000. Kaufman Police recommend that people park their vehicles in garages if possible, or in well-lit areas. They also recommend buying a locking fuel cap, which can be found for less than $20. Finally, police said to always be sure to lock your vehicle and to report any suspicious activity.
KAUFMAN, TX
NBCMontana

Stevensville police warn residents about fake money circulating

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Stevensville Police Department is warning residents that copy money is being circulated in the area. Police say it looks and feels like real currency but has the words "copy money" printed in small letters. If you happen to come across any bills like this, contact...
STEVENSVILLE, MT
The Independent

Online seller Letgo sued over murder and robbery of couple who were using app to buy a car

The online selling platform Letgo is facing a wrongful death lawsuit after a couple was robbed and killed while using the app as they tried to buy an SUV in a Denver, Colorado suburb in 2020. The lawsuit filed by family of the victims – Joe and Jossline Roland – in federal court on Thursday asserts that the app was negligent because it allowed the man who killed the parents of five children to become a “verified seller” while using a fake name despite his criminal past. The suit also named OfferUp, which has acquired the platform, as a defendant....
PUBLIC SAFETY
HeySoCal

Two Woodland Hills residents charged in purse thefts

Two Woodland Hills residents have been charged in connection with an alleged spree of purse thefts in Los Angeles County, including the city of Burbank, authorities said Tuesday. Marcelino Mata, 33, pleaded not guilty to five counts of grand theft and one count of possession of personal identifying information, while...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Register Citizen

Canton police warn about water safety as warm weather approaches

CANTON — As the warmer weather approaches and officials expect people to come “from all over” to enjoy the area’s scenery, police warned residents to be careful when out on the water. The Farmington River runs through Canton, a town in the Farmington Valley section of...
CANTON, CT
CBS Minnesota

1 Dead In Maple Grove After Driver Shoots Other Driver

Originally published April 17 MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — A dispute between two drivers led to a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon in Maple Grove. Police say a 911 caller reported a shooting between two vehicles near County Road 30 and Garland Lane just before 3 p.m., with both vehicles leaving the area right after. (credit: CBS) While officers were headed to the scene, they received a report that a man was found injured in a vehicle near Interstate 94 and Maple Grove Parkway. He later died at an area hospital. Police say “there is no known ongoing threat to the community in this area.” Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 763-494-6246.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy