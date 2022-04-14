Cheyenne Police warn residents of theft of water backflow devices

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department is issuing a warning about an increase in water backflow device thefts. These thefts have increased across the country and here at home due to the semi-precious metals these devices contain.

Water backflow devices are usually installed above ground, on the water service line leading into commercial buildings and apartment complexes. The U-shaped pipe acts as a valve to prevent irrigation or other water from backing up into the potable water source of the building. Thieves profit from the resale of copper and brass metals within the devices.

“We are seeing this happen during the day and at night. Thieves will cut the device with a saw – some have gotten so good at removing them that it can be done within minutes,” Detective Mike Fernandez said in a news release.

To address this issue, the CPD Detective Bureau has been working with local recycling businesses, instructing them to remain vigilant to help prevent this crime.

CPD reminds the public of the following steps to help prevent backflow theft:

Step 1: Paint, label or coat – Paint backflow devices or spray with truck-bed liner to decrease their scrap value. Stamp, label or identify the metal with a recognizable code.Step 2: Cover/enclose – Cover backflow devices with either a protective cage or enclosure, which are secured or mounted to the ground.Step 3: Secure – Use a high-quality lock on security cages. Lock guards protect locks from bolt cutter access.Step 4: Post warnings – Post a visible warning sign mentioning security measures.Step 5: Consider plastic options – Consider using plastic backflow preventers, which contain minimal amounts of semiprecious metals.Step 6: Hide/conceal – Disguise backflow devices by covering them with other natural landscape surroundings. Use a heavy-duty enclosure box.

Anyone with information about stolen backflow devices should contact Detective Fernandez at 307-633-6638.