Abernathy defeats Roosevelt, 12-2 (Don Brown/For The Herald)

Abernathy and Roosevelt moved their baseball game to Monday afternoon to miss the high winds predicted for Tuesday. This was a wise choice weather-wise for both teams.

Abernathy got out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Roosevelt got men on base and tried to steal third. A quick throw from Abernathy’s catcher Tanner Timms put an end to Roosevelt’s threat in the second inning.

Abernathy started to add more runs in the second but Rossevelt’s short stop, JB Gonzales, caught a fly ball up the middle and then stepped on second for a double play ending the inning. The score after two innings was 3-0 in Abernathy’s favor.

Roosevelt again got a man on base and moved him to second, looking as if Roosevelt was about to get a run on the board. Abernathy came up with a great play by Jaxson Hoel, who caught a fly ball in center field and rifled it back to second catching a Roosevelt runner off base for an easy out.

Abernathy got a man on base. Levi Carrillo hit the first home run of the game making Abernathy’s lead now 6-0 at the end of the third.

The fourth inning was all Abernathy. Jess Hoel homered with two on to add three runs to Abernathy’s total bringing the score at the end of the fourth to 10-0, Abernathy.

Facing the 10-run rule after five innings, Roosevelt had their backs again the wall. Roosevelt’s Tabor Weller and Brett Albritton got a single and at triple helping to score two runs for Roosevelt aided by two errors by Abernathy. Now Roosevelt had some hope in the fifth.

Abernathy needed two more runs to end the game in the fifth. Landry Miller and Jaxson Wiley got on base for Abernathy waiting for the opportunity to score.

Alan Macias took that opportunity with a deep hit into right field. Miller scored easily and Wiley ran for home and slid into home plate beating the throw for an Abernathy victory.

The final score was 12-2.