Depp Said He Hoped Ex Was Rotting In A Trunk

By Holly Haze
 3 days ago

Source: John Shearer / Getty

Things are looking bleak for Johnny Depp in court.  Johnny Depp’s true feeling about his ex are coming out during court sessions.

Depp’s longtime friend Isaac Baruch took the stand in the actor’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard today. During cross examination by Heard’s lawyer, old text messages between Depp and Baruch were revealed, including one in which Depp referred to Heard’s “rotting corpse.”  The text reportedly said Depp hoped Heard’s “rotting corpse is decomposing in the f—–g trunk of a Honda Civic.” When asked if Depp had ever committed domestic violence Baruch said, “I never saw or witnessed whatever type of claim that is being said. Ever.”

Amber Heard’s assistant took the stand next and it didn’t end well for Heard.

Depp is suing Heard for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post about surviving domestic violence.

Do you get along with all of your exes?

