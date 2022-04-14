ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Colorado Buffaloes transfer Keeshawn Barthelemy planning on an Oregon visit

By Don Smalley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x83cY_0f9l2lDl00

Canadians, transfers, and Canadian transfers have worked well for Dana Altman before. It looks like he may be looking to go that route once again.

Former Colorado Buffalo guard, Keeshawn Barthelemy, a Toronto native, has told Jon Rothstein that he plans on visiting Oregon and Ohio State.

The 6-foot-2 Barthelemy, who was rated as a four-star recruit coming out of high school, had a breakout season in 2021-22 as he averaged 11 points a game and shot nearly 35 percent from the three-point line. The improvement from his freshman season to this past year was noticeable. Barthelemy played in every game as a freshman and averaged just below four points a contest.

Oregon is actively trying to find scorers to fill in for the production it loses with Jacob Young and Qunicy Guerrier graduating and Eric Williams, Jr. transferring. The Ducks will also be looking for a post player or two with Franck Kepnang and Isaac Johnson also transferring out of the program.

Contact/Follow us @Ducks_Wire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oregon Ducks news, notes, and opinion.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

List

Springball Takeaways: Injury updates, and notable drills from Oregon Ducks 10th practice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14cCCc_0f9l2lDl00

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report Names The Worst College Town In Big Ten

The Big Ten serves as the home to some of the biggest college football stadiums, most passionate fanbases and prestigious schools in the country. But when ranking their college towns, somebody has to be on the bottom. A recent report from the Clever digital learning platform ranked the 150 best...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hogs quarterback to transfer to Houston, play for the Cougars

The rise of KJ Jefferson for Arkansas at quarterback has been magnificent for the Razorbacks football program. It’s also created some casualties. His back-up Malik Hornsby, initially entered the transfer portal over the winter before pulling his name back. Hornsby has since seen time as the No. 2 and at wide receiver in an effort Arkansas is making to get him on the field more often. Lucas Coley entered the portal and never left. On Friday, his destination was revealed as Houston. Coley came to Arkansas as a three-start dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2021. With Jefferson just two years ahead and...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star 2024 recruit dishes on visit to UNC

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program appear to be on the brink of landing a big recruit in the 2023 class as G.G. Jackson nears an announcement.  But as for future recruiting classes, Davis and his staff have their eyes on a few other big prospects including Rockingham, North Carolina native Paul McNeil.  The 6-foot-6, 185-pound shooting guard has a total of six offers in his recruitment and is drawing significant interest from a handful of Atlantic Coast Conference programs like UNC, Clemson, Wake Forest and NC State among others. McNeil has been on UNC’s campus already and he talked about...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon College Basketball
Local
Oregon College Sports
Local
Colorado College Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Basketball
Local
Colorado Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Basketball
Local
Colorado College Basketball
The Spun

Former College Football Coach Dead At 57

On Friday night, the football world received some tough news when a longtime college football coach passed away. Andy Coen, the former coach of the Lehigh Mountain Hawks, passed away on Friday, the team confirmed in a statement. He was 57 years old. According to a statement from the team,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
The Spun

Spencer Rattler Uses 1 Word To Describe His Time At Oklahoma

Spencer Rattler entered the 2021 season as a fan-favorite, Heisman Trophy candidate for the Oklahoma Sooners. But after throwing five interceptions through his first five games, the young quarterback’s once-solid relationship with the program soon began to sour. Fans booed Rattler as chants of “We want Caleb” rained down...
NORMAN, OK
ClutchPoints

Grayson Allen’s Girlfriend: Morgan Reid

Grayson Allen is a 3-and-D specialist who currently plays for the Milwaukee Bucks. The Duke product was a standout in college, and while he hasn’t been quite the star in the league as he was with the Blue Devils, he turned out to be quite a role player nonetheless. No matter what people may think of him and his unusual on-court tactics, he has been a quality piece for the Bucks. In this post, though, we’re actually focusing on Greyson Allen’s girlfriend Morgan Reid.
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Williams
Person
Dana Altman
Person
Isaac Johnson
Person
Jacob Young
The Spun

Former NFL Player Has Died At 49

Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
NFL
The Spun

Danny Manning Reportedly Lands New CBB Job

After spending most of the 2021-22 college basketball season as the interim head coach at Maryland, Danny Manning was not retained by the Terps. But he’s staying in the college ranks after finding a new job. According to ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello, Manning is joining the staff...
LOUISVILLE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Buffaloes#Canadians#Colorado Buffalo Guard#Ohio State#Oregon Ducks 10th
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas will get new field courtesy of Garth Brooks

Remember all those signs in your high-school gymnasium that read “NO STREET SHOES!” near the floor? Think of that. Country superstar Garth Brooks will play to a packed crowd April 23 inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Fans will be in the stands and on the field at the football home of the Hogs. University brass decided afterward was as good a time as any to replace the grass. “This (field) will likely be damaged beyond repair to bring it back to life,” athletic director Hunter Yurachek said. “They will come in Saturday and they will put that plastic square flooring across...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Spun

Look: What Duke Players Gave Coach K As His Retirement Gift

On Thursday night, Duke men’s basketball held its end-of-year banquet. This year’s banquet was more special than most because Mike Krzyzewski is retiring from coaching. In an effort to show their appreciation for Coach K, the Blue Devils’ players and staff gave him a special retirement gift.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

97K+
Followers
144K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy