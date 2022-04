The hairball snarling the flow of trade in Shanghai is growing. Just as I warned on March 24, this lockdown will have a significant impact. The longer the delays, the greater the impact on U.S. inventories in the coming weeks. We have seen this horror show before and we all know the containers that are currently piling up will eventually make their way to the United States, creating massive congestion.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO