Alexandria, VA

Art displayed in Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Watergate home up for auction

 3 days ago
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A rare opportunity exists to purchase a piece of art history that was once owned by an icon of American history. More than 150 items owned and displayed by the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in her Watergate home and SCOTUS chambers will be auctioned off...

Wyoming News

Ruth Bader-Ginsburg monument

New York, New York - Visiting info: Open year-round to the public New York is a city teeming with statues of some of history's most notable figures. Of the more than 150 life-sized bronze and stone sculptures that dot the boroughs, only five of them depict women. This underrepresentation—which is true of public monuments around the world, not just in New York—is changing. In 2020, a statue of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second female justice elected to the Supreme Court of the United States, was unveiled in her native Brooklyn. Located in the heart of the borough, the statue earned RBG's approval before her death in 2020 and sees her portrayed in a "dignified" manner. Throughout her career in law, Bader-Ginsburg fought tirelessly against gender discrimination and argued several landmark cases on gender equality, becoming a champion for women's rights.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

In Washington, D.C., Diane von Furstenberg Receives The Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award

With its gilded hallways, labyrinth of wood-paneled studies, and soaring central reading room, the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. is home to a total of 171,636,507 items, all catalogued with care for the bookish masses, but on Friday evening, library rules were broken as an after-hours celebration unfolded in the name of Diane von Furstenberg. Fresh from a women's leadership gathering in Los Angeles, the designer was on hand to accept the Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award, celebrating the legacy of the late Supreme Court justice and her fellow leading women who continue to challenge the status quo. Previous recipients have included Agnes Gund and Queen Elizabeth II.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

Opera Star Denyce Graves on Her Decades-Long Friendship With Ruth Bader Ginsburg

"It was 1991. She had come to a performance of Rigoletto, and I was singing the role of Maddalena. Martin Feinstein [then director of the Washington National Opera] brought her backstage to meet the artists. It was my birthday, and she was so kind. It wasn't until much later, when President Clinton was nominating her to the Supreme Court, that I said, 'Oh, I think that's the woman I met.' She was always at the opera—I always encountered her there. She was always at the galas for the operas or other organizations like Wolf Trap. I [came to] consider her a personal friend.
WASHINGTON, DC
Smithonian

Join the Smithsonian to Honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Please join the National Museum of American History for this free virtual program on March 30th at 6:30 pm ET. In this significant award program and object donation, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be awarded the National Museum of American History's highest honor—the Great Americans Medal—for her enduring impact as a lawyer, jurist, and trailblazer committed to dismantling discrimination to those denied equal justice under the law.
DC's Go-Go scene: A photographic history

WASHINGTON — Chuck Brown, the musical legend widely considered the godfather of D.C.'s Go-Go scene, had one member of his band who didn't play an instrument. Photographer Chip Py recalls the scene before a show in Hampton, Virginia when a representative of the venue gave Py a lengthy introduction to the rules of capturing photos at the venue. Among them was a rule that no one but band members were allowed on stage.
New permanent entertainment exhibit coming to National Museum of American History

WASHINGTON — DMV residents know the Smithsonian museums are D.C. staples. Soon, there will be another cool exhibit to brave the crowds for. The National Museum of American History is opening a permanent entertainment exhibit in December. "Through the National Museum of American History's extraordinary collection of theater, music,...
Pandas mark 50th anniversary in DC with cake and lots of fans

WASHINGTON — 50 years ago, pandas took up residence in Washington, and they have become some of its most beloved neighbors. On Saturday, Tian Tian, Mei Xiang and their baby Xiao Qi Ji (which means "little miracle") enjoyed a fruit-and-ice cake for their "Panda-versary.". "They're absolutely...
