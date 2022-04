Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Elizabeth Dorpat has been a foster parent for almost four years and says it has been life changing for not only her, but her biological children as well. “We love being a foster home. I can’t really envision where our life would be if we hadn’t taken this path,” said Dorpat. “I think the most impactful thing for our family is seeing the compassion that has grown in us and also in our children.”

